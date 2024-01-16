Victor Attah International Airport: A New Hub for Air Travel in Africa

The Minister for Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, recently carried out an inspection at the Victor Attah International Airport in Akwa Ibom State, Nigeria. The visit, which happened on a Tuesday, was at the behest of the state Governor, Umo Eno.

Commendation for Infrastructure Development

The minister commended the state government for its significant strides in aviation infrastructure. He drew attention to the advanced stage of the new terminal building, classifying it as the best terminal facility erected by any sub-national government in Nigeria. Keyamo emphasized the terminal's ability to handle both domestic and international flights simultaneously, pointing out a significant upgrade in the state's aviation capabilities.

A Tour of the Facility

Keyamo's inspection involved a tour of the Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) facility, the new terminal building, and a recently constructed taxiway. The minister underscored the strategic importance of the MRO facility, remarking it could serve not only Nigeria but also the broader regions of West, East, and North Africa.

Collaboration with Federal Government

Aligning with the government's vision for the aviation sector, Governor Eno is seeking a partnership with the Federal Government to maximize the airport's potential. Keyamo's visit and remarks highlight the Akwa Ibom government's commitment to developing aviation infrastructure and position the Victor Attah International Airport as a central hub for air travel in Africa.