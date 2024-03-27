Vice President Shettima Pledges to Maintain Naira Stability

Vice President Kashim Shettima has reaffirmed the government's commitment to ensuring the stability of the Naira in the coming weeks and months. Speaking at the inauguration of the National Design and Innovation Competition in Abuja, Shettima emphasized the government's dedication to implementing policies and programs aimed at stabilizing the nation's currency.

Youth Entrepreneurship and Creativity

The event, organized by the Interior Designers Association of Nigeria (IDAN), aimed to foster entrepreneurship and creative ventures among Nigerian youth. Vice President Shettima highlighted the pivotal role of young innovators in driving creativity and innovation, pledging continued government support for their aspirations.

Government Initiatives and Collaboration

Shettima assured that President Bola Tinubu's administration remains committed to addressing pressing issues such as food security, nutrition, and insecurity. Additionally, plans were announced to integrate young innovators into the government's Investment in Digital and Creative Enterprises (i-DICE) program, which seeks to bolster the digital and creative sectors.

Partnerships for Skill Development

In collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Arts, Culture, and Creative Economy, IDAN unveiled plans to train one million youths in furniture production and industrial design. This initiative will include design competitions, workshops, and collaboration with top Nigerian manufacturers, providing participants with opportunities to showcase their prototypes and contribute to the nation's creative economy.