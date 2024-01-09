en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Education

Vice-Chancellor Highlights Professor Shortage in Nigerian Universities

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 8, 2024 at 7:14 pm EST
Vice-Chancellor Highlights Professor Shortage in Nigerian Universities

Professor Olayinka Kareem, Vice-Chancellor of Fountain University, Osogbo, Osun state, has shed light on a pressing issue in the Nigerian education sector – the scarcity of professors. In her address during the 13th convocation briefing of Fountain University, she candidly discussed the challenges and solutions regarding this significant shortage.

A Chronic Shortage of Professors

According to Professor Kareem, the dearth of professors in Nigerian universities can be attributed to the brain drain syndrome – a phenomenon where skilled professionals migrate for better opportunities. This has left a void in the academic landscape of the country, particularly in higher education institutions. The scarcity of professors is a pervasive issue that needs immediate attention and robust solutions.

Adopting Legal and Acceptable Practices

To combat the professor shortage, Fountain University, like many other institutions, has adopted legal and acceptable means. They are engaging professors on sabbatical leave and hiring on an adjunct basis to fill the personnel gap and maintain academic standards. Despite the challenges, Professor Kareem assured that Fountain University does not resort to employing fake professors.

The Impact of Banning Fake Foreign Universities

Addressing the recent Federal Government’s ban on fake foreign universities, Professor Kareem stated that this move has been beneficial for Nigerian institutions. The ban has resulted in an increase in student enrollment at local universities, particularly private ones. She sees the ban not as a threat but as a blessing for the higher education sector in Nigeria. This is because students who once patronized fraudulent foreign universities are now seeking education at legitimate local institutions, thereby elevating the education standards within the country.

In conclusion, while the brain drain syndrome has had a significant impact on the availability of professors, universities are employing alternative methods to ensure their faculty needs are met. This, coupled with the ban on fake foreign universities, is gradually shifting the tides in favor of local institutions and enhancing the quality of education in Nigeria.

0
Education Nigeria
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Education

See more
3 mins ago
Cambodia's Path to High-Income Status by 2050: The Role of Human Resources and Education
Aspiring to reach the high-income status by 2050, Cambodia is on the move. The Minister of Land Management, Urban Planning and Construction, Say Samal, expresses an unwavering confidence in this ambitious goal. During a meeting with scholarship students on January 3, Samal reiterated the country’s commitment to the Pentagonal Strategy—focusing on human resources, electricity, water,
Cambodia's Path to High-Income Status by 2050: The Role of Human Resources and Education
Multiple Schools Announce Delayed Starts Amid Anticipated Hazardous Conditions
37 mins ago
Multiple Schools Announce Delayed Starts Amid Anticipated Hazardous Conditions
Notre Dame Professor's Defamation Suit against Student Publication Dismissed
40 mins ago
Notre Dame Professor's Defamation Suit against Student Publication Dismissed
Zimbabwe Gears Up for New School Term: A Collective Endeavor
26 mins ago
Zimbabwe Gears Up for New School Term: A Collective Endeavor
Blade Nzimande and NSFAS Chairperson Deny Resignation and Fraud Allegations
33 mins ago
Blade Nzimande and NSFAS Chairperson Deny Resignation and Fraud Allegations
Kenya's Education Ministry Releases Capitation Funds Amidst Funding Shortfall Concerns
35 mins ago
Kenya's Education Ministry Releases Capitation Funds Amidst Funding Shortfall Concerns
Latest Headlines
World News
Ulster Grand Prix: A Historic Race Mired in Challenges, Won't Return in 2024
2 mins
Ulster Grand Prix: A Historic Race Mired in Challenges, Won't Return in 2024
Ekanit Panya Prioritizes Club Over Country, Sparks Controversy
8 mins
Ekanit Panya Prioritizes Club Over Country, Sparks Controversy
Uncertain Discharge Date for Defense Secretary Austin: Pentagon Assures Uninterrupted Duties
11 mins
Uncertain Discharge Date for Defense Secretary Austin: Pentagon Assures Uninterrupted Duties
Ghana's Attorney General Defends 1992 Constitution Amid Calls for Overhaul
14 mins
Ghana's Attorney General Defends 1992 Constitution Amid Calls for Overhaul
Brazil's President Lula Stands Firm: No Pardons for Capital Rioters
14 mins
Brazil's President Lula Stands Firm: No Pardons for Capital Rioters
Shared Compassion and Calls for Justice in Commons Over Post Office Scandal
15 mins
Shared Compassion and Calls for Justice in Commons Over Post Office Scandal
The Pressure Mounts for NFL Coaches on the Hot Seat During the Season
18 mins
The Pressure Mounts for NFL Coaches on the Hot Seat During the Season
Florida GOP Ousts Chairman Joe Gruters Amid Serious Misconduct Allegations
21 mins
Florida GOP Ousts Chairman Joe Gruters Amid Serious Misconduct Allegations
Lucas Moraes Clinches First Dakar Stage Win, Yazeed Al-Rajhi Takes Overall Lead
24 mins
Lucas Moraes Clinches First Dakar Stage Win, Yazeed Al-Rajhi Takes Overall Lead
Saudi Arabia Leads MENA Region in Venture Investment
51 mins
Saudi Arabia Leads MENA Region in Venture Investment
Carmen DeSilva Steps Up as VP – Specialty Underwriter at QBE Re Bermuda
52 mins
Carmen DeSilva Steps Up as VP – Specialty Underwriter at QBE Re Bermuda
Fuel Leak Dampens U.S.'s First Moon Landing Attempt in Over Half a Century
52 mins
Fuel Leak Dampens U.S.'s First Moon Landing Attempt in Over Half a Century
Ukrainian President Zelenskiy Contemplates Attending World Economic Forum
1 hour
Ukrainian President Zelenskiy Contemplates Attending World Economic Forum
Faila's Cookathon: A 168-Hour Culinary Marathon Captivates the World
1 hour
Faila's Cookathon: A 168-Hour Culinary Marathon Captivates the World
CookathonByFaila Sets Guinness World Record with 120-Hour Culinary Marathon
5 hours
CookathonByFaila Sets Guinness World Record with 120-Hour Culinary Marathon
Kim Jong Un at 40: From Basketball Enthusiast to Ruthless Leader
7 hours
Kim Jong Un at 40: From Basketball Enthusiast to Ruthless Leader
Age Doesn't Necessarily Bring Wisdom, Study Suggests
9 hours
Age Doesn't Necessarily Bring Wisdom, Study Suggests
World Press Freedom Index: Evaluating Media Freedom and Journalistic Challenges in India
12 hours
World Press Freedom Index: Evaluating Media Freedom and Journalistic Challenges in India

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app