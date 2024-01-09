Vice-Chancellor Highlights Professor Shortage in Nigerian Universities

Professor Olayinka Kareem, Vice-Chancellor of Fountain University, Osogbo, Osun state, has shed light on a pressing issue in the Nigerian education sector – the scarcity of professors. In her address during the 13th convocation briefing of Fountain University, she candidly discussed the challenges and solutions regarding this significant shortage.

A Chronic Shortage of Professors

According to Professor Kareem, the dearth of professors in Nigerian universities can be attributed to the brain drain syndrome – a phenomenon where skilled professionals migrate for better opportunities. This has left a void in the academic landscape of the country, particularly in higher education institutions. The scarcity of professors is a pervasive issue that needs immediate attention and robust solutions.

Adopting Legal and Acceptable Practices

To combat the professor shortage, Fountain University, like many other institutions, has adopted legal and acceptable means. They are engaging professors on sabbatical leave and hiring on an adjunct basis to fill the personnel gap and maintain academic standards. Despite the challenges, Professor Kareem assured that Fountain University does not resort to employing fake professors.

The Impact of Banning Fake Foreign Universities

Addressing the recent Federal Government’s ban on fake foreign universities, Professor Kareem stated that this move has been beneficial for Nigerian institutions. The ban has resulted in an increase in student enrollment at local universities, particularly private ones. She sees the ban not as a threat but as a blessing for the higher education sector in Nigeria. This is because students who once patronized fraudulent foreign universities are now seeking education at legitimate local institutions, thereby elevating the education standards within the country.

In conclusion, while the brain drain syndrome has had a significant impact on the availability of professors, universities are employing alternative methods to ensure their faculty needs are met. This, coupled with the ban on fake foreign universities, is gradually shifting the tides in favor of local institutions and enhancing the quality of education in Nigeria.