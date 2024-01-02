en English
Business

Veritasi Homes Appoints Olumide Onakoya as Chairman, Advances Corporate Governance

By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:56 am EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 7:56 am EST
Veritasi Homes Appoints Olumide Onakoya as Chairman, Advances Corporate Governance

In a strategic move to bolster its corporate governance and align more effectively with stakeholder interests, leading real estate development company, Veritasi Homes, has announced the appointment of esteemed industry veteran, Mr. Olumide Onakoya, as its Chairman of the Board.

A New Chapter for Veritasi Homes

The appointment of Mr. Onakoya is an integral part of Veritasi Homes’ transition from a private limited company to a public limited company. This transition is aimed at fostering accelerated growth, enhancing transparency, and facilitating greater access to capital markets. With this change, the company seeks to expand its investor base and increase participation opportunities.

(Read Also: Strong Opposition Emerges Against National Assembly’s Decision to Boost Nigeria’s 2024 Budget)

Mr. Olumide Onakoya: An Esteemed Leader

Mr. Onakoya is widely revered for his significant contributions in the field of corporate governance. He served as the Chairman/Managing Director of Mobil Oil Nigeria from 2004 to 2008, where his tenure was marked by efficiency and profitability. In fact, his exceptional leadership earned Mobil Oil the title of “The Best Company of the Year” in 2005.

Aligning Interests, Upholding Values

Nola Adetola, the CEO of Veritasi Homes, expresses the company’s unwavering commitment to transparency, sustainability, and upholding its core values. With the guidance of Mr. Onakoya, the company aspires to continue leading in the real estate sector, contributing to the regional economic growth. Tobi Yusuff, a Partner at Veritasi Homes, echoes this sentiment, expressing optimism that Mr. Onakoya’s leadership will steer the company towards greater heights.

(Read Also: Nigerian Pastor Abducted, Kidnappers Demand N50 Million Ransom)

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

