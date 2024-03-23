Varsity Students Demand Probe into Illegal Mining at Obafemi Awolowo University

Following reports of illegal mining activities within the premises of Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile Ife, Osun State, the National Association of University Students (NAUS) has expressed its concern and called for immediate action. The call for investigation and resolution comes shortly after the university's administration denied any involvement or agreement with illegal miners, asserting their commitment to safeguarding the institution's property and the well-being of its community.

Urgent Call for Action

The students' union, represented by NAUS Vice Chairman in Osun State Akinyemi Hammed, Deputy National President Babalola Daniel, and National Security Director Eruobami Ayobami, has issued a statement emphasizing the threat posed by the mining activities. Not only does this situation compromise the safety, health, and well-being of the students, faculty, and staff, but it also infringes upon the sanctity of academic pursuit. NAUS has appealed to the Federal Ministry of Environment, the Ministry of Solid Minerals, and other relevant organizations to conduct a thorough investigation into the matter and hold those responsible accountable.

Impact on University Community

The presence of illegal mining operations near the university's staff quarters and critical water sources has raised alarms over potential health risks and environmental damage. The use of heavy machinery, explosives, and harmful chemicals in these operations can lead to severe consequences, including soil erosion, deforestation, air and water pollution, and biodiversity loss. The student body has expressed solidarity with the affected members of the university community and has called on international organizations for support in resolving this pressing issue.

NAUS's Commitment to Resolution

NAUS remains steadfast in its commitment to advocating for the welfare and rights of Nigerian students. By closely monitoring the situation at OAU and demanding prompt action from both the university's administration and governmental authorities, the association aims to ensure that academic institutions remain safe havens for education, free from the detrimental impacts of illicit activities such as illegal mining. The call to action underscores the urgent need for collaboration among all stakeholders to address and resolve the issue effectively, thereby safeguarding the future of education and environmental health.

As the situation unfolds, the OAU community, along with the broader academic and environmental sectors, waits in anticipation of effective measures that will not only end the illegal mining activities but also reinforce the integrity and security of educational institutions. The resolution of this issue will serve as a pivotal moment in the ongoing battle against illegal mining and its far-reaching implications for society.