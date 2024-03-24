Urgent Call for NIMC, NDPC to Tackle Data Breach Exposing Nigerian Citizens

Following a significant privacy breach that allowed unauthorized access to Nigerian citizens' data via XpressVerify.com, Paradigm Initiative, a civil society organization, has demanded immediate action from the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) and the Nigerian Data Protection Commission (NDPC). This incident has sparked widespread concern as it not only violates the National Data Protection Act but also infringes upon citizens' constitutional rights to privacy. In response, NIMC has disclaimed any affiliation with XpressVerify, reassuring the public that there has been no data breach and that citizens' data remains secure within Nigeria’s National Identity Database.

Investigation and Accountability

The exposure of citizens' personal information has propelled Paradigm Initiative to urge both NIMC and NDPC to conduct a swift and thorough investigation into the breach. Their demand includes holding accountable all parties involved in compromising the National Identity Database's security. The organization emphasizes the critical need for NIMC to outline immediate steps to rectify the breach and to implement measures to prevent future occurrences, thereby ensuring the protection and security of personal information for every Nigerian.

Reassurances and Actions Taken

In the wake of the allegations, NIMC's Director General and CEO, Abisoye Coker Odusote, stated that the Commission provides NIN verification and other services through licensed partners, explicitly mentioning that XpressVerify is not among these partners. This clarification came alongside assurances to the Nigerian public and legal residents that their data is safe and secure, highlighting the importance of data protection and the safeguarding of privacy rights as enshrined in the NDPA and the constitution.

Collaborative Efforts for Data Protection

Paradigm Initiative remains committed to working closely with NIMC, NDPC, and all relevant stakeholders to ensure the robust protection of privacy rights. This collaboration aims to reinforce the principles of data protection and uphold the integrity of Nigeria's National Identity Database. As the situation unfolds, the organization's resolve to safeguard citizens' privacy rights against any form of breach remains unwavering, underscoring the importance of immediate and decisive action in response to this incident.

As this episode of unauthorized data access unfolds, it serves as a poignant reminder of the ever-present challenges in safeguarding personal information in the digital age. It also highlights the critical role of regulatory bodies and civil society organizations in advocating for citizens' rights to privacy and the secure handling of personal data. The response to this breach will undoubtedly shape the future of data protection practices in Nigeria, underscoring the need for vigilance, accountability, and collaboration in the ongoing effort to protect personal information from unauthorized access.