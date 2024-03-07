Urgent Call for Action: 300 Women Kidnapped in Borno State Amid Firewood Fetching

Following the alarming abduction of approximately 300 women in Borno State, Nigeria, while they were collecting firewood, the House of Representatives has urgently called on security agencies to intensify their rescue efforts.

Hon. Zainab Gimba raised a motion of urgent public importance, highlighting the gravity of the situation and its disturbing resemblance to the April 2014 Chibok girls' kidnapping by Boko Haram, marking it as the second-largest abduction incident in the region's history. Deputy Speaker, Benjamin Kalu, reflecting on the eve of International Women's Day, emphasized the significance of ensuring the safety and release of these women as a paramount way to honor the day.

The Scale of Abduction and Immediate Responses

The abduction took place in Borno State, where the victims, primarily women, were gathering firewood for both domestic and commercial purposes. This incident underscores the ongoing threats and insecurity in northeastern Nigeria, attributed to extremist groups.

The call for action by the House of Representatives, led by Hon. Zainab Gimba, underlines the urgent need for a coordinated response from both national security agencies and international bodies to address this humanitarian crisis and secure the victims' safe return.

Historical Context and Ongoing Threats

This recent abduction echoes the harrowing April 2014 incident where Boko Haram militants kidnapped over 200 schoolgirls from Chibok, a tragedy that sparked global outrage and a widespread social media campaign #BringBackOurGirls.

Despite efforts to combat Boko Haram and its splinter group, the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP), the region remains plagued by violence and kidnappings, with women and children often being the most vulnerable targets. This pattern of targeting women highlights the gendered nature of the violence and the critical need for enhanced protection measures for women and girls in conflict zones.