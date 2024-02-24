Unlocking Societal Peace: The Crucial Role of Ideal Family Living in Nigeria

In the heart of Ekpoma, a message resonates beyond the walls of Ambrose Alli University, echoing a profound truth about the fabric of society. Prof Ethel Ekeloseya Idialu, in her 106th Inaugural Lecture titled 'Ideal Family Living: A Panacea for Societal ills', unveils the intricate link between the health of our families and the wellness of our societies. As the sun dips below the horizon, casting long shadows over the university, her words serve as a beacon of hope, illuminating the path towards societal peace through the nurturing of our most basic social unit: the family.

The Foundation of Society

The notion that disorder in society stems from familial disorder is not a new one, but Prof Idialu brings it to life with renewed urgency. As a seasoned Professor of Home Economics Education, she draws upon her extensive experience to highlight how families, in their role as the primary unit of socialization, are instrumental in shaping individuals who are not only well-adjusted but also equipped to contribute positively to society. Her lecture, supported by the Acting Vice Chancellor, Professor Asomwan Sonnie Adagbonyin, emphasizes the foundational role of the family in mitigating crime and enhancing societal peace. Their message is clear: strengthen the family, and you strengthen society.

Charting a Course for Change

Prof Idialu does not merely identify problems; she charts a course for change. Advocating for government and societal support through family-friendly policies, well-being programs, and the inclusion of family education and counselling in educational curricula, she lays out a blueprint for nurturing ideal families. The evidence supporting her claims is compelling, drawing parallels from research that underscores the impact of family support on children's academic performance and overall well-being. This body of research highlights the critical role of family in providing not just the basic needs but also in shaping the mental and emotional landscape of children, thereby influencing their future contributions to society.

A Call to Arms

This lecture, however, is more than an academic exercise; it is a call to arms. Prof Idialu and Prof Adagbonyin are not just addressing the academic community but reaching out to policymakers, educators, and families themselves, urging them to recognize the pivotal role of family dynamics in societal health. The commendation of the university's smooth academic session and commitment to staff welfare by Prof Adagbonyin further underscores the belief that organizational health, much like societal health, begins with the well-being of its individual members.

As the conversation around ideal family living gains momentum, it becomes increasingly clear that this is not merely an academic pursuit but a societal imperative. The path towards a more peaceful and orderly society is complex and fraught with challenges, but it is also paved with opportunities for transformation at the most fundamental level. By focusing on the building blocks of society – our families – we can begin to address the myriad of ills that plague our world today. In the end, the message from Ambrose Alli University is one of hope and resilience, reminding us that the power to change society lies within our grasp, cradled within the walls of our homes.