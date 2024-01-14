Unleashing the Power of Storytelling: A Glimpse into Hammed Kayode Alabi’s Basecamp

Hammed Kayode Alabi, a shining representative from Nigeria for the 2023-2024 Western Union Foundation Fellowship Cohort, successfully orchestrated a two-day storytelling basecamp on January 10-11, 2024. The event was met with immense interest, fielding over 240 applications from various African countries, and ultimately uniting over 70 participants in the pursuit of effective storytelling.

A Platform for Empowerment

The fellowship program spans 16 weeks and is firmly rooted in the mission to empower social entrepreneurs, thereby creating increased economic opportunities for marginalized and displaced communities globally. Alabi seized this opportunity to emphasize the pivotal role of storytelling in personal and professional growth. Through the two-day event, he presented participants with valuable strategies for creating potent narratives, utilizing the three-act structure, and the esteemed Marshall Ganz model.

Insights and Strategies

Day one of the basecamp saw Temi Badru, a LinkedIn Top Voice, sharing insightful advice on harnessing the power of social media for personal branding, and the importance of maintaining consistency in storytelling. Day two offered a panel session, where participants gleaned insights from various leaders, including Aramide Kayode and Dr. Azeezat Yishawu. They delved into the transformative power of storytelling, illuminating its potential for individual and communal evolution.

Laying the Groundwork for Future Success

The event also featured a pitch competition, a golden opportunity for attendees to vie for a $150 grant. The winners are set to be announced at a later date, adding a layer of anticipation and excitement to the post-event proceedings. Alabi has expressed his eager anticipation for witnessing the ripple effects of the basecamp and his forthcoming pitch at the Western Union Foundation Fellowship Summit. His social venture, the Kayode Alabi Leadership and Career Initiative (KLCI), and the Skill2Rural Bootcamp, have already left an indelible mark, supporting over 7,550 young people in Nigeria in cultivating essential skills for the workforce.