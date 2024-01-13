en English
Human Rights

Unlawful Detention in Nigeria: Media Report and Advocacy Secure Release of 16-year-old Boy

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 13, 2024 at 8:05 am EST
In a significant turn of events, the Enugu State Command of the Nigeria Police Force has released a 16-year-old boy who was held in detention for three months without trial. The impromptu release follows a report by SaharaReporters, a leading online news platform in Nigeria, which spotlighted the teenager’s predicament and led to authorities demanding N1.2 million as a ‘settlement.’

The Power of Media and Human Rights Advocacy

The story caught the attention of the Civil Rights Realisation and Advancement Network (CRRAN), a human rights organization based in Enugu State. They swiftly petitioned Governor Peter Mbah over the unlawful detention, alleging a blatant violation of the Child Rights Act 2023. The plight of the boy, a Senior Secondary School 2 student when arrested, was emphasized, highlighting the disruption to his academic studies.

Unlawful Detention and the Response

The boy was kept incommunicado, an isolation from all outside contact, and was not brought to court to answer for any alleged offense. Following the media coverage, the police summoned the boy’s parents to collect him and reached out to the Commissioner of Police to provide an explanation for the detention.

Appreciation and Hope for Future Reform

The CRRAN President, Olu Omotayo, expressed gratitude to SaharaReporters for their role in bringing attention to the case. Their reportage was instrumental in exposing alleged malpractices in the Nigerian Police Force. This episode underscores the power of media and civil society organizations in ensuring that justice is served, even in the face of adversities. The case also raises important questions about the transparency and accountability of law enforcement agencies in Nigeria.

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

