Education

University of Uyo Announces Promotions to Professorial Ranks

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: December 30, 2023 at 12:22 pm EST | Updated: Dec 30, 2023 at 4:34 pm EST
University of Uyo Announces Promotions to Professorial Ranks

The University of Uyo (UNIUYO) in Akwa Ibom state has bestowed new professorial ranks upon 153 academic staff during its 2023 appraisal year. The Vice Chancellor of the university, Prof. Nyaudoh Ndaeyo, made this announcement in the course of the university’s 129th Senate meeting.

Details of the Promotions

Among the promotions, 67 individuals were elevated to the rank of Professor, while 86 were promoted to Associate Professor. These promotions were announced between the 124th and 129th Senate meetings throughout the year 2023.

Additional Promotions

In addition to the professorial promotions, Mrs. Blossom Okorie, the Registrar Secretary to Senate, revealed that over 700 staff members across academic, senior non-teaching/technical, and junior staff categories were promoted. These promotions were the result of various meetings held by the Appointments and Promotions Committees from December 13th to 19th, 2023. The Vice-Chancellor expressed his gratitude for the contributions and efforts of the university community, which have led to significant achievements in the past year.

Education Nigeria
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

