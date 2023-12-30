University of Uyo Announces Promotions to Professorial Ranks

The University of Uyo (UNIUYO) in Akwa Ibom state has bestowed new professorial ranks upon 153 academic staff during its 2023 appraisal year. The Vice Chancellor of the university, Prof. Nyaudoh Ndaeyo, made this announcement in the course of the university’s 129th Senate meeting.

Details of the Promotions

Among the promotions, 67 individuals were elevated to the rank of Professor, while 86 were promoted to Associate Professor. These promotions were announced between the 124th and 129th Senate meetings throughout the year 2023.

Additional Promotions

In addition to the professorial promotions, Mrs. Blossom Okorie, the Registrar Secretary to Senate, revealed that over 700 staff members across academic, senior non-teaching/technical, and junior staff categories were promoted. These promotions were the result of various meetings held by the Appointments and Promotions Committees from December 13th to 19th, 2023. The Vice-Chancellor expressed his gratitude for the contributions and efforts of the university community, which have led to significant achievements in the past year.