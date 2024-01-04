University of Maiduguri’s Accommodation Policy: A Crisis for Final Year Students

The final year students at the University of Maiduguri are grappling with a severe crisis due to the university’s stringent accommodation policy, which has led to rampant distress among the academic population. The policy, which mandates the evacuation of students from their hostels, reclamation of mattresses, and substantial reduction in the number of available rooms, has left these students without a stable place to stay during a critical academic period.

The Strains of the Policy

The lack of consideration for students’ well-being is glaringly evident as they grapple with the added stress of seeking temporary accommodations. This taxing ordeal can significantly impact their mental and emotional health, as well as their academic performance. This situation has led to a clarion call for the university management to reevaluate their approach to student accommodation.

Preserving Student Dignity and Holistic Well-being

It is essential that the university authorities ensure that the students’ dignity and holistic well-being are not compromised. The current state of affairs underscores the need for a more supportive and student-friendly environment. This would enable final year students to concentrate on their culminating academic projects and attain success without the undue burden of accommodation issues.

Struggles of Neurodivergent Students

In a related context, an autistic student at Vanderbilt voiced their struggles with the university’s accommodations and accessibility for neurodivergent students. The student delineated the challenges they face in obtaining a diagnosis and accessing accommodations, as well as the sensory-unfriendly environment in dining halls and common spaces.

Need for Sensory-Friendly Spaces

Despite the university’s professed support for neurodivergent students, the student pointed out the lack of accessibility and the need for architectural changes to create more sensory-friendly spaces on campus. This raises broader questions about universities’ approach to student accommodation and support, and the pressing need for change.