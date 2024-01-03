en English
Africa

University of Lagos Announces 54th Convocation Lecture Speaker and Schedule

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 4:17 am EST
The University of Lagos (UNILAG) has declared that Professor Toyin Falola from the University of Texas at Austin will be the speaker for the 54th Convocation lecture, scheduled for January 15th. The distinguished professor of history will be addressing the theme ‘Decolonising African Higher Education for Transformational Development’.

Week-Long Convocation Ceremonies

The lecture serves as a precursor to the university’s series of convocation ceremonies, set to run from January 16th to 19th. Notably, the convocation week will kick-off with a pre-convocation news conference by the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Folasade Ogunsola, on January 10th. This will be followed by an array of religious services and rehearsals, leading up to the main event.

Awarding of Degrees Over Three Days

The awarding of degrees is slated to span over three days, commencing on January 16th. The initial day will see graduates from the faculties of Education and Social Sciences receiving their degrees, among others. The grand finale on January 18th will witness the conferment of EMBA, EMNIF, Postgraduate diplomas, Masters, Ph.D. degrees, and honorary doctorate degrees.

Collection of Certificates and Demurrage Charges

Graduates are strongly encouraged to promptly collect their certificates. The University administration has warned of a demurrage charge that will be imposed for certificates not collected within the year following convocation. This move is evidently designed to encourage timely collection and maintain the administrative efficiency of the institution.

Africa Education Nigeria
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

