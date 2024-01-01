en English
Education

University of Ilorin Extends Post-UTME Registration Deadline to January 31

By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 1, 2024 at 5:14 pm EST
University of Ilorin Extends Post-UTME Registration Deadline to January 31

In an unprecedented move, the University of Ilorin (Unilorin) has announced a significant extension of the Post-UTME registration deadline to January 31, 2024. This decision was made public through a statement by the university’s Registrar, Mr. Mansur Alfanla, who attributed the change to popular demand from concerned parents and candidates.

Extended Registration Period

The registration period, which was originally scheduled to close earlier, will now remain open until the end of January. This extended window aims to accommodate more candidates and offer greater flexibility, in response to requests for more time to complete the registration process. As a result of this extension, the Post-UTME examinations, which are a critical part of the university’s admission process, are now slated to take place in February 2024.

Implications for Prospective Students

This announcement serves as a final call to all prospective students who wish to participate in the Post-UTME screening and secure an opportunity to gain admission into the University of Ilorin. All candidates are urged to utilize the university’s official portal for completing their registrations before the new deadline.

An Opportunity to Accommodate More Candidates

The extension of the Post-UTME registration deadline is expected to benefit a larger pool of candidates, providing them with a last-minute opportunity to register for the examinations. This move underlines Unilorin’s commitment to providing inclusive educational opportunities for all prospective students.

Education Nigeria
Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

