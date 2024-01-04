en English
Unity Secondary School Association Awards University-Level Scholarship

By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 3, 2024 at 9:16 pm EST
In a demonstration of generosity and a commitment to education, the Unity Senior Secondary School Old Students Association (’95 set) has granted a scholarship to one of its young talents, Akinwumi Akinola. This scholarship, unlike most, extends all the way to university level, representing a long-term investment in Akinola’s academic future and the potential impact he will have on his community.

Emphasis on Compassion and Honesty

Leading the charge in this altruistic venture is the association’s president, Sir Jude Chiedu. Chiedu, during his address, underscored the critical role of compassion and honesty in fostering societal growth and development. He expressed his disquiet over the apparent decline in these values, a trend that the association aims to counter through its actions and initiatives.

Supporting the Needy Amid Economic Challenges

Amidst the backdrop of a difficult economic climate, the association has been an active force in providing aid to those in need. It has been distributing palliatives, offering a lifeline to those who have been hardest hit by the current economic situation. The association’s ability to undertake such efforts, Chiedu noted, is rooted in the integrity and love that define its membership.

Reunion, Reflection, and Renewed Commitment

The occasion was also marked by a mega reunion and award night, a time for members to reconnect, reminisce, and recommit to their shared purpose. Dr. Tony Akabuno, a prominent member of the association and the chairman of the Board of Trustees, used the platform to encourage members to continue their philanthropic endeavors and proactive support for their alma mater. He highlighted various projects that the association has undertaken to improve the school, a tangible testament to the group’s dedication.

Augustine Uwandu, the immediate past president of the ’95 set and the old students association, spoke on the value of such reunions. He reflected on his tenure, the achievements made, and the camaraderie that these gatherings foster, rekindling a sense of fellowship among former classmates.

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

