Nigeria

Unity Carnival: A Historic Milestone in Otolokpo Kingdom

By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 2, 2024 at 12:51 pm EST
The Unity carnival, a maiden event in the Otolokpo Kingdom, Delta State, Nigeria, has been hailed as a historic landmark by former Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa. The carnival, which drew inspiration from the annual Calabar Carnival in Cross River State, set the stage for a cultural renaissance within the Ika ethnic nationality. The three-day festive event was a brainchild of the Otolokpo Development Union (ODU) and its President General, retired AIG, Barr. David Igbodo.

A Renaissance in Cultural Heritage

The Unity carnival was much more than a display of colourful cultural performances; it was a clarion call to the Ika Nation to embrace and propagate their rich cultural heritage. Senator Okowa commended the ODU and Barr. Igbodo for their foresight in initiating the carnival. He also called for a collective effort to ensure the continuity of the event, promising his unwavering support.

Building Bridges and Revitalizing Traditions

Barr. David Igbodo spotlighted the need for a stronger relationship with the government to address the community’s needs effectively. He urged those in the Diaspora to maintain a steadfast connection with their roots. The Unity carnival, he announced, has been institutionalized to become an annual event. This move was met with praise from the Obi of Otolokpo, HRM Agbogidi Collins Alioma Ezenwali, who commended the commitment of the community’s sons and daughters in ensuring the restoration of its fading culture and tradition.

More Than Just a Carnival

Although the carnival was the main attraction, the event also included a medical outreach and a football tournament, further illustrating the wide-reaching impact of the Unity Carnival. The carnival ended on a high note, with Senator Okowa expressing his optimism for its sustainability. The event was not only a celebration of the Ika culture but also a platform for community development and unity.

Nigeria
Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

