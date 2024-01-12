Unilever Nigeria Reaffirms Commitment to Growth and Sustained Impact

In the heart of Ogun State’s industrial hub, Unilever Nigeria’s Agbara factory, a pivotal conversation unfolded. The Honourable Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Dr. Doris Uzoka-Anite, commended Unilever Nigeria for its enduring resilience and dedication, marking a century-long presence in Nigeria. The manufacturing giant, in turn, reaffirmed its commitment to growth and sustained impact in the country.

Unilever Nigeria: A Century-Long Presence

Unilever Nigeria, a manufacturing company with deep roots in the nation, stood firm in its resolve to contribute to Nigeria’s industry and economy. The company’s Nutrition Plant Manager, Moyomade Ladipo, welcomed Dr. Anite-Uzoka, underscoring the company’s desire to foster a productive relationship with the Nigerian government. The scenario was not without its share of influential industry figures. Among them were Kamar Bakrin, Executive Secretary of the National Sugar Development Council; Dr. Ifeanyi Okeke, Director General of the Standard Organisation of Nigeria; and Muhammad Bala, Director of the Industrial Development Department of the Federal Ministry of Industries, Trade and Investment.

A Government Committed to Business Growth

The Honourable Minister, Dr. Anite-Uzoka, emphasized the Federal Government’s commitment to fostering a conducive business environment. She spoke of implementing policies and initiating interventions aimed at accelerating economic growth. The government’s dedication to the growth of businesses, particularly those like Unilever Nigeria that have shown resilience and commitment, is evident.

Unilever’s Commitment to Growth

Unilever Nigeria’s commitment extends beyond its base. The company announced its partnership with CAF as the official sponsor of the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations Côte d’Ivoire 2023 and TotalEnergies CAF Women’s Africa Cup of Nations Morocco 2024. This partnership aims to engage a large diverse audience through Unilever’s Personal Care brands and connect with the future generation of football athletes across the African continent. This move signifies Unilever Nigeria’s commitment to growth and its determination to shape a dynamic future for the nation.