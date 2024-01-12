en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Unilever Nigeria Reaffirms Commitment to Growth and Sustained Impact

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 12, 2024 at 11:46 am EST
Unilever Nigeria Reaffirms Commitment to Growth and Sustained Impact

In the heart of Ogun State’s industrial hub, Unilever Nigeria’s Agbara factory, a pivotal conversation unfolded. The Honourable Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Dr. Doris Uzoka-Anite, commended Unilever Nigeria for its enduring resilience and dedication, marking a century-long presence in Nigeria. The manufacturing giant, in turn, reaffirmed its commitment to growth and sustained impact in the country.

Unilever Nigeria: A Century-Long Presence

Unilever Nigeria, a manufacturing company with deep roots in the nation, stood firm in its resolve to contribute to Nigeria’s industry and economy. The company’s Nutrition Plant Manager, Moyomade Ladipo, welcomed Dr. Anite-Uzoka, underscoring the company’s desire to foster a productive relationship with the Nigerian government. The scenario was not without its share of influential industry figures. Among them were Kamar Bakrin, Executive Secretary of the National Sugar Development Council; Dr. Ifeanyi Okeke, Director General of the Standard Organisation of Nigeria; and Muhammad Bala, Director of the Industrial Development Department of the Federal Ministry of Industries, Trade and Investment.

A Government Committed to Business Growth

The Honourable Minister, Dr. Anite-Uzoka, emphasized the Federal Government’s commitment to fostering a conducive business environment. She spoke of implementing policies and initiating interventions aimed at accelerating economic growth. The government’s dedication to the growth of businesses, particularly those like Unilever Nigeria that have shown resilience and commitment, is evident.

Unilever’s Commitment to Growth

Unilever Nigeria’s commitment extends beyond its base. The company announced its partnership with CAF as the official sponsor of the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations Côte d’Ivoire 2023 and TotalEnergies CAF Women’s Africa Cup of Nations Morocco 2024. This partnership aims to engage a large diverse audience through Unilever’s Personal Care brands and connect with the future generation of football athletes across the African continent. This move signifies Unilever Nigeria’s commitment to growth and its determination to shape a dynamic future for the nation.

0
Business Economy Nigeria
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
4 seconds ago
Universal Music Group Set for Major Layoffs Amidst Industry Challenges
Universal Music Group NV, the titan of global music industry, is reportedly setting the stage for a major restructuring move. Known for its roster of superstars such as Taylor Swift and Drake, the company is said to be planning on laying off hundreds of employees within the first quarter of the year. This information comes
Universal Music Group Set for Major Layoffs Amidst Industry Challenges
Captain D's Sets Sail for Canada: Nashville-Based Seafood Chain to Expand North of the Border
3 mins ago
Captain D's Sets Sail for Canada: Nashville-Based Seafood Chain to Expand North of the Border
Greenwashing Under the Spotlight: New Regulations in the EU and UK
5 mins ago
Greenwashing Under the Spotlight: New Regulations in the EU and UK
Charter Communications Commits $2.5M to Support Local Nonprofits
2 mins ago
Charter Communications Commits $2.5M to Support Local Nonprofits
Global Digital Transformation Market Set to Skyrocket to US$ 2,845 Billion by 2032
2 mins ago
Global Digital Transformation Market Set to Skyrocket to US$ 2,845 Billion by 2032
South Africa's Retail Landscape: Four Emerging Consumer Trends
2 mins ago
South Africa's Retail Landscape: Four Emerging Consumer Trends
Latest Headlines
World News
FDA Accelerates Novartis' PNH Treatment Approval, Spotlighting PRV Program's Opacity
23 seconds
FDA Accelerates Novartis' PNH Treatment Approval, Spotlighting PRV Program's Opacity
Batista's Potential Return to WWE in 2024: Exploring the Possibilities
2 mins
Batista's Potential Return to WWE in 2024: Exploring the Possibilities
ILT20 Season 2 Kicks Off With Star-studded Umpiring Panel
2 mins
ILT20 Season 2 Kicks Off With Star-studded Umpiring Panel
Real Madrid's Strategic Move: Julen Jon Guerrero Joins Alaves
2 mins
Real Madrid's Strategic Move: Julen Jon Guerrero Joins Alaves
Jill Biden Labels Trump Supporters as 'Extremists', Defends President's Work Ethic
3 mins
Jill Biden Labels Trump Supporters as 'Extremists', Defends President's Work Ethic
Rams' Rookie Puka Nacua: A Rising Star in the NFL
3 mins
Rams' Rookie Puka Nacua: A Rising Star in the NFL
New Mexico Grapples with Alcohol Crisis: A Push for Increased Taxes
4 mins
New Mexico Grapples with Alcohol Crisis: A Push for Increased Taxes
Juno: Unfolding the New COVID-19 Variant and its Global Impact
5 mins
Juno: Unfolding the New COVID-19 Variant and its Global Impact
Deciphering Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting and Immunization Laws
6 mins
Deciphering Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting and Immunization Laws
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
2 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
3 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
4 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
4 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
4 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
5 hours
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
Bangladesh Bank Contemplates Switch to Crawling Peg System
5 hours
Bangladesh Bank Contemplates Switch to Crawling Peg System
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
6 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
Maine Voters Misled into Changing Political Affiliations
6 hours
Maine Voters Misled into Changing Political Affiliations

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app