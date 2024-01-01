en English
Business

Unilever Nigeria Kickstarts Road Safety Campaign Amid Rising Traffic Accidents

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 1, 2024 at 2:14 am EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 3:07 am EST
Unilever Nigeria Kickstarts Road Safety Campaign Amid Rising Traffic Accidents

In a bid to reinforce the importance of road safety, Unilever Nigeria Plc has launched an extensive awareness campaign, primarily targeting transporters. The initiative came to light during the 2023 Transporters’ Safety Week, an event where Unilever Nigeria paid tribute to its transporters for their unwavering commitment to maintaining high safety standards.

Unilever’s Commitment to Safety

Unilever Nigeria’s campaign was more than just an acknowledgement of the transporters’ commitment to safety; it was also a reaffirmation of the company’s pledge towards the safety and well-being of transporters and fleet managers. The company offered support through a range of safety-centric activities that included defensive driving training, health talks, medical checkups, and cargo security training. This comprehensive approach to safety came in response to an alarming increase in road traffic crashes reported in Nigeria. According to the National Bureau of Statistics, there was a 6.01 percent increase in road traffic accidents in the last quarter of 2022.

Road Safety: A Collective Effort

Tobi Adeniyi, Planning and Go-To-Market Director at Unilever Nigeria, shed light on the importance of this year’s safety theme, which translates to ‘Safety consciousness, drive carefully’. Adeniyi emphasized that upholding high safety standards was not merely an individual responsibility, but a collective one. He noted that the transporters’ positive response to adhering to these safety standards was commendable and reiterated Unilever’s strong prioritization of safety for its people.

Impact of the Safety Campaign

While it’s too early to measure the long-term impact of Unilever’s campaign, it’s clear that the company’s efforts to elevate safety standards are being well-received. By focusing on practical training and awareness, Unilever Nigeria Plc is not only improving the safety of its transporters but is also contributing to a broader societal change. The campaign serves as a reminder that responsible business practice extends beyond profit margins and encompasses the safety and welfare of all stakeholders, including the company’s transporters.

Business Nigeria Safety
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

