UNILAG Suspends GST Examination After Stampede Injures Students: Urgent Reassessment Promised

At the University of Lagos, a significant disruption occurred during the GST examination of the first semester in the 2023/2024 academic session, leading to injuries from a stampede and an immediate suspension of the examination.

Advertisment

The incident, involving an unspecified number of students, unfolded as overcrowding and delays in exam scheduling prompted chaos. Alhaja Alaga Ajoke Ibrahim, Head of the Communication Unit, issued an apology and assured a forthcoming new examination date, while the Parents Forum voiced their concerns and appealed for calm.

Chaos and Concern at UNILAG

The GST examination, a crucial academic requirement, turned chaotic when the allocated examination halls could not accommodate the large number of students. Reports indicate that students had been waiting since early morning, with the examination unexpectedly delayed until the evening.

Advertisment

This mismanagement led to a dangerous crush as students attempted to enter the halls, resulting in several injuries. The university's management, responding to the immediate crisis, chose to suspend the examination indefinitely, promising to address the logistical failures and ensure such an incident does not recur.

Management and Parental Response

In the aftermath, the university's communication team, led by Alhaja Alaga Ajoke Ibrahim, conveyed deep regret over the incident and the inconvenience caused to students and their families.

The announcement of the examination's postponement was complemented by a commitment to reevaluate and improve examination logistics. Parallelly, the Parents Forum of UNILAG, deeply troubled by the events, issued a statement urging the university management to take decisive steps to rectify the situation and prevent future occurrences, highlighting the importance of student safety and academic integrity.