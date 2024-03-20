UNILAG Paralyzed: SSANU, NASU, NAATS Protest Over Withheld Salaries

Members of the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU), the Non-Academic Staff Union of Educational Associated Institutions (NASU), and the National Association of Academic Technologists (NAATS) at the University of Lagos (UNILAG) have taken a bold stand. In a peaceful yet impactful protest on Wednesday, they barricaded the university's gates, causing significant disruptions to highlight their plight over withheld salaries resulting from a contentious 'No Work, No Pay' policy.

Root of the Protest

The collective action by SSANU, NASU, and NAATS comes after enduring months of financial uncertainty. Their salaries were withheld following the enforcement of a 'No Work, No Pay' policy by the administration of the former President Muhammadu Buhari. This policy was a response to strikes embarked upon by these unions in 2022, which lasted eight, four, and five-and-a-half months, respectively. The protest aims to draw the government's attention to their exclusion from the payment of withheld salaries, a process that commenced for the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) in February.

Impact on University Operations

The demonstration has notably hampered vehicular movement and disrupted the usual buzz of campus life, affecting not just the staff but the student body and academic activities as well. The unions' members, armed with placards and united in song, have made their grievances known, demanding the immediate release of their withheld salaries and fulfillment of agreements made back in 2009. The timing of the protest coincides with NAATS commencing a three-day warning strike, signaling a potentially extended period of disruption if their demands are not met.

Looking Ahead

The situation at UNILAG serves as a microcosm of a larger issue affecting university campuses nationwide. It underscores the ongoing tension between educational staff unions and the government over policies perceived as unjust. As the protest unfolds, the ramifications extend beyond the gates of UNILAG, prompting a reevaluation of labor policies within the educational sector. The outcome of this protest could set a precedent for how similar disputes are resolved in the future, making it a crucial moment for both the government and the unions involved.