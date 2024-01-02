UNILAG Faces Major Challenges: Prof. Ogunsola Leads with ‘FIRM’ Growth Agenda

The University of Lagos (UNILAG) has been grappling with numerous challenges, including staff housing, funding, and security. At the helm of these efforts is Vice-Chancellor Prof. Folasade Ogunsola, who has been unrelenting in her commitment to surmount these obstacles and improve the university’s standing.

Addressing the Housing Challenge

Housing, in particular, has been a significant issue for UNILAG. During a recent media briefing, Prof. Ogunsola underscored the importance of democratizing accommodation allocation and restructuring existing structures to create additional living spaces. One notable initiative in this regard is the conversion of larger duplexes on campus into two-bedroom flats. This move is aimed at alleviating the severe staff housing difficulties that the university has been facing.

Funding Constraints and Security Threats

Despite the ongoing funding constraints that continue to hamper the university’s ability to deliver quality education, the administration remains optimistic. They are hopeful that their various initiatives will receive the much-needed government support for further improvement. As for security, UNILAG had to contend with multiple attacks on its property throughout 2023. However, a collaborative effort with security agencies and the Nigerian Police has helped mitigate these threats significantly.

‘FIRM’ Agenda: A Commitment to Growth

The Vice-Chancellor’s administration has been unwavering in its commitment to growth, as evidenced by the ‘FIRM’ agenda—Growing the Finance, Growing the Infrastructure, Growing the Reputation, and Growing the Manpower. This comprehensive strategy aims at fostering critical thinking, developing minds, and driving development through quality education. As part of this agenda, a significant focus has been placed on staff development to ensure a high standard of teaching and research. Prof. Ogunsola is a firm believer that the quality of education is intrinsically linked to the well-being and development of faculty members.