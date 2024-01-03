Understanding ‘Black Tax’: The Financial Burden Shouldered by Black Professionals

Former Nigerian footballer, John Mikel Obi, brought the concept of ‘black tax’ into the spotlight, elucidating the financial burden borne by black professionals in supporting their extended families. This practice, far from being a mere exchange of money, often includes the transfer of intangible resources such as skills and insights. However, the mental and financial strain imposed by this responsibility can be overwhelming, especially when it is coupled with entitled behavior from family members.

The Burden of Entitlement

The term ‘entitlement’ is defined as the expectation of special treatment without merit. This phenomenon often stems from a lack of empathy and understanding of the effort that goes into acquiring wealth. In the case of Mikel Obi, the entitlement extended to threats from family members if support was not forthcoming, exacerbating the emotional toll and reluctance to admit vulnerability, thereby perpetuating the cycle of entitled behavior.

Black Tax: A Double-Edged Sword?

Despite its negative aspects, black tax is not without its merits. Access to education and healthcare can be facilitated through such financial support, allowing for social mobility amongst disadvantaged families. A notable example is American billionaire Robert F Smith, who has significantly contributed to his community, including student loan debt forgiveness, demonstrating the positive impact of wealth redistribution.

The Nigerian Perspective

In Nigeria, black tax reflects a distorted social contract, where individuals bear the burden of social welfare, a role traditionally assigned to government or formal institutions. This shift hinders the adoption of a more structured approach to social welfare and governance, leading to tribalism and a reliance on personal relationships over institutional structures. Nigeria’s situation contrasts with Europe’s economic evolution, which saw a shift from subsistence agriculture to industrialisation, creating employment and establishing formal social welfare systems. Nigeria’s low industrialisation and reliance on small-scale agriculture have maintained the necessity of black tax to prevent societal collapse.