Umuahia Set to Welcome Its First Private University: Lux Mundi

In an epoch-making development, Umuahia, the capital of Abia State, is gearing up to welcome its first-ever private university. Lux Mundi University has made the official announcement of its plan to commence academic operations in the upcoming 2024/2025 session. The city, although a host to a campus of the state-owned Abia State University (ABSU), had yet to see a private university set up base until now.

The Visionary Behind

The brainchild of this initiative, Professor Gabriel Okenwa, a native of Umuahia, has put his heart and soul into this project. Intent on giving back to his birthplace, Okenwa has chosen to establish this educational institution right here. During the unveiling ceremony at the New Ndagbo City campus, the professor shared the vision and mission of Lux Mundi University, aptly named ‘light of the world.’

What Lux Mundi University Promises

The university aims to cause a significant ripple in the academic landscape of Abia State. With a strong focus on technology, Lux Mundi University is committed to producing graduates who can compete on a global scale. The institution also has plans to offer affordable education, with scholarships readily available via partnerships with international entities. This move is to ensure that no student has to halt their education due to monetary constraints.

Widespread Acclaim

This initiative has garnered widespread praise and acceptance. Religious leaders and royal fathers, including the Catholic Bishop of Umuahia, have lauded the move, viewing it as a divine inspiration. The National University Commission (NUC) has also showed its support by granting Lux Mundi provisional approval to operate. The institution will begin its journey with faculties of Management Sciences, Law, and Arts/Social Sciences, and has plans to broaden its horizons to include Medical Sciences, Engineering, and more in the future.