en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Education

Umuahia Set to Welcome Its First Private University: Lux Mundi

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 18, 2024 at 4:08 am EST
Umuahia Set to Welcome Its First Private University: Lux Mundi

In an epoch-making development, Umuahia, the capital of Abia State, is gearing up to welcome its first-ever private university. Lux Mundi University has made the official announcement of its plan to commence academic operations in the upcoming 2024/2025 session. The city, although a host to a campus of the state-owned Abia State University (ABSU), had yet to see a private university set up base until now.

The Visionary Behind

The brainchild of this initiative, Professor Gabriel Okenwa, a native of Umuahia, has put his heart and soul into this project. Intent on giving back to his birthplace, Okenwa has chosen to establish this educational institution right here. During the unveiling ceremony at the New Ndagbo City campus, the professor shared the vision and mission of Lux Mundi University, aptly named ‘light of the world.’

What Lux Mundi University Promises

The university aims to cause a significant ripple in the academic landscape of Abia State. With a strong focus on technology, Lux Mundi University is committed to producing graduates who can compete on a global scale. The institution also has plans to offer affordable education, with scholarships readily available via partnerships with international entities. This move is to ensure that no student has to halt their education due to monetary constraints.

Widespread Acclaim

This initiative has garnered widespread praise and acceptance. Religious leaders and royal fathers, including the Catholic Bishop of Umuahia, have lauded the move, viewing it as a divine inspiration. The National University Commission (NUC) has also showed its support by granting Lux Mundi provisional approval to operate. The institution will begin its journey with faculties of Management Sciences, Law, and Arts/Social Sciences, and has plans to broaden its horizons to include Medical Sciences, Engineering, and more in the future.

0
Education Nigeria
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Education

See more
3 mins ago
Darcy Bingham: A Philanthropist Championing Scholarships and Community Service
Deeply entrenched in the ethos of philanthropy, Darcy Bingham, a Wisconsin native, has made significant waves in the space of community service in San Diego. A significant part of her life revolves around the transformative power of college scholarships, a cause she champions with her husband, Robert. Both have become prominent figures in the community
Darcy Bingham: A Philanthropist Championing Scholarships and Community Service
J&K BOSE Urges Private Schools for Affiliation Renewal: Affects Students' Future
24 mins ago
J&K BOSE Urges Private Schools for Affiliation Renewal: Affects Students' Future
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar Reshuffles Cabinet, Changes Portfolios for Three RJD Ministers
39 mins ago
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar Reshuffles Cabinet, Changes Portfolios for Three RJD Ministers
Twin Triumph: Herricks High School Brothers Clinch Top Honors
12 mins ago
Twin Triumph: Herricks High School Brothers Clinch Top Honors
Over 3,000 Students Honored for Academic Excellence at Commonwealth University
14 mins ago
Over 3,000 Students Honored for Academic Excellence at Commonwealth University
Bemidji Area Students Shine in Academic Excellence Across Colleges
18 mins ago
Bemidji Area Students Shine in Academic Excellence Across Colleges
Latest Headlines
World News
Cousin of Hostage in Gaza Incites Calls for Action at Habima Square
2 mins
Cousin of Hostage in Gaza Incites Calls for Action at Habima Square
Manchester United Appoints Omar Berrada as New CEO in Major Restructuring Move
3 mins
Manchester United Appoints Omar Berrada as New CEO in Major Restructuring Move
Clyburn Questions Polling Data on Biden's Approval Among Young Black Voters
5 mins
Clyburn Questions Polling Data on Biden's Approval Among Young Black Voters
Home Minister Amit Shah Commends SSB at 60th Raising Day, Highlights Government Initiatives
5 mins
Home Minister Amit Shah Commends SSB at 60th Raising Day, Highlights Government Initiatives
Chicago White Sox Bolster Bullpen with John Brebbia Signing
5 mins
Chicago White Sox Bolster Bullpen with John Brebbia Signing
Deadly Fungus Threatens Israeli Hostages in Hamas Tunnel Network
5 mins
Deadly Fungus Threatens Israeli Hostages in Hamas Tunnel Network
Springbok Lock Eben Etzebeth and Wife Anlia Welcome Their First Child
6 mins
Springbok Lock Eben Etzebeth and Wife Anlia Welcome Their First Child
Darts Prodigy Leighton Bennett Returns, Eyes Rivalry with Luke Littler
6 mins
Darts Prodigy Leighton Bennett Returns, Eyes Rivalry with Luke Littler
Tim Scott Backs Trump: A Call for Border Security and Republican Unity
6 mins
Tim Scott Backs Trump: A Call for Border Security and Republican Unity
VTuber Ironmouse's Anticipation for Upcoming Games Reflects Her Influence in the Gaming Community
4 hours
VTuber Ironmouse's Anticipation for Upcoming Games Reflects Her Influence in the Gaming Community
Universal ID Council Unveiled at Davos: Aims to Address the Global Identity Crisis
4 hours
Universal ID Council Unveiled at Davos: Aims to Address the Global Identity Crisis
Stunning Upset at 2024 Australian Open: Noskova Defeats Top-Ranked Świątek
6 hours
Stunning Upset at 2024 Australian Open: Noskova Defeats Top-Ranked Świątek
World Values Survey Study Unveils Rising Global Values Disparities
6 hours
World Values Survey Study Unveils Rising Global Values Disparities
The Global Tuna Industry: Navigating Stormy Seas
6 hours
The Global Tuna Industry: Navigating Stormy Seas
Samoa's Chief Justice Moves Into Renovated Official Residence: A Milestone for the Judiciary
6 hours
Samoa's Chief Justice Moves Into Renovated Official Residence: A Milestone for the Judiciary
Russia-Ukraine Update: Asset Confiscation Bill, Unexpected Allies, and Intensifying Conflict
6 hours
Russia-Ukraine Update: Asset Confiscation Bill, Unexpected Allies, and Intensifying Conflict
Bezos' PowerPoint Ban Rule at Amazon Resurfaces Amid Company Layoffs
6 hours
Bezos' PowerPoint Ban Rule at Amazon Resurfaces Amid Company Layoffs
Political Violence and Fatalities Surge in Kenya's Narok and Baringo Counties
7 hours
Political Violence and Fatalities Surge in Kenya's Narok and Baringo Counties

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app