en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Nigeria

Uche Ogbodo Advocates for Financial Independence as Escape Route from Abusive Marriages

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 3, 2024 at 10:32 am EST
Uche Ogbodo Advocates for Financial Independence as Escape Route from Abusive Marriages

In an impassioned plea, Nigerian actress and philanthropist, Uche Ogbodo, has addressed the pressing issue of women trapped in abusive marriages due to financial constraints. Ogbodo, known for her outspoken nature and her previous involvement in the ‘plantain saga’, has publicly urged housewives to seek employment and gain financial independence as a way out of their predicament.

Financial Independence: A Way Out

Ogbodo believes that the fear of not being able to provide for their children or themselves is not a valid reason for women to remain in abusive relationships. She asserts that financial independence is paramount in these situations, enabling women to break free from the chains of domestic abuse.

Empowerment Through Employment

The Nigerian actress strongly advocates for these women to find jobs as a means of empowerment. She stresses that gainful employment will not only provide them with the financial means to support themselves and their families but will also instill a sense of self-worth and resilience. This financial liberty, according to Ogbodo, can potentially be the key to leaving an abusive relationship.

Uche Ogbodo: A Voice for the Voiceless

Ogbodo’s plea is directed specifically at housewives who feel trapped in their marriages due to financial constraints. Her message, coming at the start of 2024, is a call to action for these women to take control of their lives, seek employment, and find their way out of the cycle of abuse. With her relentless advocacy for women’s rights and empowerment, Uche Ogbodo continues to be a beacon of hope and a voice for the voiceless in the fight against domestic abuse.

0
Nigeria
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Understanding 'Black Tax': The Financial Burden Shouldered by Black Professionals

By BNN Correspondents

Nollywood Star Mike Godson Celebrates New Landlord Status in Lagos

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Nigeria's Education Revamp: Federal Government Constructs Vocational Schools

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Erosion Crisis Eats Away at Nigerian Community

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Premiere of 'The Heat of Change': An Inspiring Call for Climate Action ...
@Climate & Environment · 31 mins
Premiere of 'The Heat of Change': An Inspiring Call for Climate Action ...
heart comment 0
Laide Lanre-Badmus Selected Among Top 100 Inspirational Women in Nigeria

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Laide Lanre-Badmus Selected Among Top 100 Inspirational Women in Nigeria
Vitafoam Nigeria Plc Declares N1.95 Billion Dividend for 2023 Financial Year

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Vitafoam Nigeria Plc Declares N1.95 Billion Dividend for 2023 Financial Year
2024 Appropriation Bill: A Beacon of Hope Against Hunger in Nigeria

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

2024 Appropriation Bill: A Beacon of Hope Against Hunger in Nigeria
Osoba Discusses Nigeria’s Economic Challenges, Subsidy Removal, and More

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Osoba Discusses Nigeria's Economic Challenges, Subsidy Removal, and More
Latest Headlines
World News
2024 NFL Season: A Critical Analysis of Player Performances and Expectations
20 seconds
2024 NFL Season: A Critical Analysis of Player Performances and Expectations
Barcelona's Latest Signing, Roque: A Fresh Face for the Struggling Squad
26 seconds
Barcelona's Latest Signing, Roque: A Fresh Face for the Struggling Squad
High School Basketball in Carolinas: Comprehensive Schedule for Upcoming Games
35 seconds
High School Basketball in Carolinas: Comprehensive Schedule for Upcoming Games
Plainview Boys Basketball Team Triumphs Over Summerland in Defensive Showdown
40 seconds
Plainview Boys Basketball Team Triumphs Over Summerland in Defensive Showdown
Michigan and Washington Set for Championship Showdown: Regal Cinemas to Broadcast the Game
41 seconds
Michigan and Washington Set for Championship Showdown: Regal Cinemas to Broadcast the Game
Navigating the Maze: Clinicians' Decision-Making in Drug-Drug Interactions
42 seconds
Navigating the Maze: Clinicians' Decision-Making in Drug-Drug Interactions
January 4th: A Day of Remarkable Achievements in American Sports History
45 seconds
January 4th: A Day of Remarkable Achievements in American Sports History
Jitendra Awhad's Controversial Remarks on Lord Ram's Diet Ignite Political Firestorm
1 min
Jitendra Awhad's Controversial Remarks on Lord Ram's Diet Ignite Political Firestorm
The Chessboard of NBA: Analyzing the Coaching styles of Taylor Jenkins and Gregg Popovich
1 min
The Chessboard of NBA: Analyzing the Coaching styles of Taylor Jenkins and Gregg Popovich
2024: A Year of Unconventional Global Events
5 mins
2024: A Year of Unconventional Global Events
General Strike in Ramallah Following Killing of Hamas Leader
14 mins
General Strike in Ramallah Following Killing of Hamas Leader
FTA Sparks New Era in Pakistan-GCC Relations as Epson Readies to Revolutionize GCC Manufacturing
24 mins
FTA Sparks New Era in Pakistan-GCC Relations as Epson Readies to Revolutionize GCC Manufacturing
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
1 hour
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record
1 hour
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
5 hours
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
5 hours
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
6 hours
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
7 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app