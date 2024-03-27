UCH Staff Protest Power Outage, Declare Inability to Work in Darkness

Staff members of the University College Hospital (UCH) in Ibadan, Oyo State, have voiced their frustration over prolonged power outage, declaring their inability to continue working under such conditions. During a congress organized by the Joint Action Committee (JAC), which comprises all unions in the hospital, employees expressed concerns about the dire situation caused by the disconnection of power supply by the Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC) due to a N495 million debt.

Appeal for Assistance

JAC Chairman, Comrade Oludayo Olabampe, emphasized the urgent need for intervention from the federal government, Governor Seyi Makinde, and other stakeholders to resolve the ongoing power crisis at UCH. He highlighted the challenges faced by hospital staff, who have been forced to work in unbearable conditions since the power supply was disconnected. Olabampe stressed that without the restoration of power, workers would be unable to fulfill their duties effectively, jeopardizing patient care and safety.

Dire Consequences of Power Outage

The congress aimed to update members on the actions taken to address their welfare amid the power outage. Olabampe underscored the critical role UCH plays in healthcare delivery nationwide, emphasizing that the current situation not only affects hospital staff but also compromises healthcare services for all Nigerians. He lamented the hazardous conditions faced by workers, including exposure to risks and the inability to operate essential hospital equipment. The plea for assistance extended to well-meaning Nigerians and government officials to intervene and support UCH in resolving the power crisis, ensuring the safety and well-being of both staff and patients.