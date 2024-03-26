UCH Ibadan Works to Resolve Power Outage Amid Patient Concerns

The University College Hospital (UCH) in Ibadan has reassured patients and the public that efforts are underway to resolve the power supply issue within the hospital. Dr. Abiodun Adeoye, the Chairman of the Medical Advisory Committee (CMAC) at UCH, stated that management is actively engaged in discussions with the Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC) to address the issue.

Adeoye explained that the hospital has installed inverters in critical areas such as clinics and wards, and has dedicated generators for essential departments like the theatre, ICU, and labour rooms. Additionally, an Energy Committee has been formed to explore both short-term and long-term solutions to the energy challenges faced by the hospital.

The major issue, according to Adeoye, is that the IBEDC is charging UCH as if it were a commercial center, which is not sustainable for the hospital. Despite efforts to settle outstanding debts, the IBEDC has disconnected the hospital's power supply multiple times. Adeoye emphasized that the hospital is committed to providing quality care to patients despite the challenges.

However, some patient's relatives expressed concerns about the impact of the power outage on patient care. They highlighted difficulties in accessing basic services such as X-rays and adequate lighting for medical procedures. They urged the management, the Federal Government, and the IBEDC to urgently address the situation to ensure that patients receive the care they deserve.

In response, Adeoye assured patients and their families that hospital management is available to address any complaints and urged them to reach out if needed. He reiterated the hospital's commitment to resolving the power supply issue and providing quality healthcare services to all patients.