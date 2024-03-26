UCH Appeals to Minister of Finance to Offset N494m Electricity Bill Arrears

The University College Hospital (UCH) in Ibadan has reached out to the Minister of Finance and the Coordinating Minister of Economy, Mr. Wale Edun, seeking urgent assistance to offset its electricity bill arrears amounting to N494 million owed to the Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC). The hospital's plea comes amidst incessant disconnections by the electricity company, leaving patients, their relatives, and medical staff in darkness and exposing them to hardship and health hazards.

In a letter addressed to the Minister, the Chief Medical Director, Prof. Jesse Otegbayo, expressed concern over the hospital's inability to fulfill its mandate of providing quality healthcare delivery due to the mounting electricity debt. The hospital, placed on commercial rating by IBEDC, faces exorbitant monthly bills, resulting in the accumulated indebtedness.

Acknowledging the humanitarian services rendered by UCH to indigent patients and accident victims, Otegbayo emphasized the critical need for financial support to settle the outstanding bill, especially considering the insufficient monthly subventions from the Federal Government.

While appreciating past assistance, the CMD appealed for immediate intervention to avert the imminent threat of indefinite power disconnection by IBEDC, which could further disrupt essential medical services.

In response to the power outage, UCH management has issued a circular notifying all departments and stakeholders, urging patience as efforts are underway to restore power to the hospital. Alternative power supply measures, including inverters and generators, are being deployed to ensure continuity of critical services.

Meanwhile, the energy consultant to the hospital, Akinbodunse Shadrack, raised concerns about the accuracy of IBEDC's billing, alleging overcharges and questioning the integrity of the metering system. Despite partial payments totaling N40 million, IBEDC maintained its stance, citing UCH's failure to present a viable repayment plan for the outstanding debt.

Johnson Tinuoye, Chief Key Accounts Officer at IBEDC, emphasized the need for UCH to settle its debt promptly, considering the financial implications for the electricity distributor. While IBEDC acknowledges the hospital's unique nature of work, including its 24-hour power supply requirement, it insists on a clear repayment strategy from UCH to address the outstanding obligations.

As negotiations continue between UCH and IBEDC, stakeholders await a resolution to ensure uninterrupted power supply to the premier medical institution, thereby safeguarding the well-being of patients and sustaining critical healthcare services.