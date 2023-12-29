en English
Aviation

Turbulence Ahead: The Crisis and Resilience of Nigeria’s Aviation Sector

By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: December 29, 2023 at 5:06 am EST
The Nigerian aviation sector faced unprecedented turbulence in 2022 and 2023, as the U.S. dollar soared to N1250 against the Naira, inflating operational costs for airlines. The price of aviation fuel also surged, reaching N1000 per liter. This led to a drastic rise in airfares, with economy class tickets averaging N250,000, transforming air travel into an exclusive luxury.

Operational Challenges and Unforeseen Incidents

The existing economic conditions further strained the aviation industry as foreign airlines were unable to repatriate $793 million due to foreign exchange liquidity issues — $300 million of this being legacy debt. The sector also grappled with unexpected incidents such as fuel contamination, runway accidents, and theft of runway lights, causing operational disruptions.

Resilience Amid Crisis

Despite the mounting challenges, Nigerian airlines showcased remarkable resilience. Ibom Air expanded its fleet by adding new Airbus A220-300 series airplanes, while Overland Airways acquired E175LRs. However, the failure of the previous administration to establish a national carrier dealt a significant blow to the industry.

Nigeria Air Controversy

The controversial Nigeria Air was launched without an Air Operator’s Certificate (AOC), using an Ethiopian registration number — a move that raised eyebrows about its legitimacy. Contrary to earlier assertions, Ethiopian Airlines later denied any involvement with Nigeria Air.

Universal Safety Oversight Audit Programme Failure

Adding to the industry’s woes, Nigeria failed the Universal Safety Oversight Audit Programme (USOAP) of the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) for the first time in 15 years, reflecting serious safety concerns.

In the face of these challenges, the aviation sector stands at a critical juncture. Its future hinges on effective policy implementation, regulatory oversight, and the resilience of the airlines themselves.

Aviation Business Nigeria
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

