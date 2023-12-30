en English
Business

TTP Advocates for RFID/e-tags and EITN to Curb Lagos Ports Congestion

By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: December 30, 2023 at 1:15 am EST | Updated: Dec 30, 2023 at 1:59 am EST


In an attempt to alleviate persistent traffic congestion at Lagos ports, Truck Transit Park Limited (TTP), the entity at the helm of the electronic call-up system – Eto, has recommended the adoption of Radio-Frequency Identification (RFID)/e-tags and call-up Interchange Transaction Numbers (EITN). This proposition emerged from a stakeholder engagement forum held at the Nigeria Ports Authority Headquarters in Lagos, where the re-emergent traffic bottleneck at the Apapa Port Corridor was the focal discussion.

The Challenges at Hand

Stakeholders identified several hurdles contributing to the congestion. The list encompasses a dip in terminal efficiency and the lack of a robust information technology infrastructure at park facilities. Additionally, concerns over wet cargo operations and the non-adherence of truckers to the standard operating procedures for the Eto system were brought to the forefront.

(Read Also: NLNG Aims to Stabilize Market with LPG Delivery Amid Peak Demand)

Solution in Sight: RFID/e-tags and EITN

To counter these issues, TTP has proposed the deployment of RFID/e-tags. The enhancement of the Eto system at the Apapa and Tincan ports is expected to be a direct result of this implementation. The company also underscored the need for the EITN implementation, which aims to streamline truck movements within the Lagos ports.

(Read Also: Lagos’ Economic Downturn: A Catalyst for Rising Child Labor)

The Way Forward

Jama Onwubuariri, Managing Director and Co-founder of TTP, underlined the crucial role of RFID/e-tags and EITN deployment in mitigating the challenges at the Lagos ports. He asserted that the implementation of these technologies is pivotal to enhancing the conditions at the Lagos ports, with a particular focus on alleviating congestion, and facilitating a seamless experience for maritime stakeholders.

Business Nigeria Transportation
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

