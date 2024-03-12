Trial of Governor Fubara's Allies on Terrorism Charges Resumes Today in Abuja

The trial of Governor Siminalayi Fubara's allies on terrorism charges is set to continue today at the Federal High Court in Abuja. The five defendants, namely Chime Eguma Ezebalike, Prince Lukman Oladele, Kenneth Goodluck Kpasa, Osiga Donald, and Ochueja ThankGod, face allegations of terrorism offenses brought forth by the police.

Court Hearing to Commence with Witness Testimonies

Justice Mobolaji Olajuwon will preside over the trial, scheduled to commence at 9 a.m. The Inspector General of Police, represented by Senior Advocate of Nigeria Simon Lough, is expected to present witnesses to establish the charges against the defendants during the proceedings.

Defendants May Contest Jurisdiction, Present Separate Applications

It is anticipated that the defendants will argue their respective applications contesting the Court's jurisdiction to hold the trial in Abuja. Additionally, they may contest the charges leveled against them, challenging the territorial jurisdiction and the validity of the allegations brought forth by the police.

Background of Charges and Accusations

The defendants are facing terrorism charges stemming from their alleged involvement in the invasion, vandalism, and arson of the Rivers State House of Assembly in the previous year. The police have also accused them of causing the death of a Superintendent of Police and five police informants during the incident. Furthermore, the defendants are alleged to have collaborated with various cult groups to perpetrate acts of violence and terrorism in the state, targeting both individuals and businesses.

Remand and Denial of Bail

Following their arraignment, the defendants have been remanded to Kuje Prison in Abuja. Their bail applications were denied by the judge, citing the severity of the charges against them. The trial represents a significant legal battle, highlighting the complexities of addressing terrorism-related offenses within the Nigerian judicial system.