Transmission Company of Nigeria Reaffirms Commitment to Grid Stability Amid Gas Supply Challenges

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has reiterated its unwavering dedication to overseeing the nation's grid and ensuring its stability, despite facing significant obstacles, particularly the persistent shortage of gas supply affecting power generation.

Ndidi Mbah, TCN's General Manager of Public Affairs, underscored the company's commitment to maintaining grid balance and averting disruptions, even amidst challenges. Mbah emphasized these points in a statement released in Abuja on Sunday.

Highlighting the tireless efforts of TCN's grid controllers, who work round the clock to manage grid operations, Mbah commended their swift response in promptly managing the recent grid disturbance on March 28. Power restoration efforts were successfully achieved in some areas within a remarkably short timeframe of 21 minutes following the disturbance.

Mbah acknowledged the collaborative efforts of the Federal Government, particularly the Minister of Power, in addressing the root causes of low gas supply. She noted that meetings between government officials, Generating Companies, and Gas Companies have been held to secure higher volumes of gas supply and ensure consistency for enhanced power generation. Emphasizing the critical importance of consistent gas availability for optimal power generation, Mbah stressed that low power generation significantly increases grid fragility.

In addition to gas supply challenges, Mbah highlighted various sector-specific hurdles facing TCN, including vandalism. She noted that the first quarter of 2024 witnessed five significant incidents of vandalism disrupting transmission operations, necessitating emergency repairs. Some cases even required complete tower reconstruction or transmission line replacement due to acts of vandalism. Mbah emphasized the urgent need for increased community support and vigilance in protecting transmission infrastructure to mitigate such disruptions.

Mbah urged heightened vigilance, particularly in the Zuba area, following alerts of a planned attack on TCN facilities. She called on residents to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities around power facilities to safeguard transmission towers and cables nationwide.

The statement from TCN underscores the company's proactive approach in addressing challenges while soliciting the cooperation of stakeholders and communities in safeguarding critical transmission infrastructure, ultimately ensuring the stability and reliability of Nigeria's power grid.