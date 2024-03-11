Trailblazers: Five Nigerians Shaping Hollywood with Oscar Nods and Wins

Movie stars made their way to Hollywood’s biggest night when the 2024 Oscars were held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Sunday. It was a night of glamour and glory as the best of Hollywood stars gathered to celebrate their success and achievements in the film industry. Over time, cinema stars of Nigerian descent have attended this spectacular celebration. In this article, we take a look at five Nigerians who have been nominated and awarded at the prestigious Oscars awards.

Nigerian-British Talent Shines

Cynthia Onyedinmanasu Chinasaokwu Erivo, an English actress, singer, and songwriter born to Nigerian parents, has received numerous awards, her distinct ability continues to stand out. The dynamic actress has two Academy Award nominations to her credit. The first nomination was for Best Actress in the film Harriet. The second was for Best Original Song Stand Up still in the film Harriet. Both Oscar nominations came during the 92nd Academy Awards.

Chiwetel Umeadi Ejiofor CBE is a British-Nigerian actor and filmmaker whose parents are from the Igbo tribe. After enrolling at the National Youth Theatre in 1995 and attending the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art, at the age of 19 and three months into his education, Steven Spielberg cast Ejiofor as James Covey in the film Amistad. Since then, he has received international attention for his work. Chiwetel was nominated for Best Actor in the 2013 film 12 Years a Slave at the 86th Academy Awards in 2014.

Remarkable Achievements in Acting

Sophie Okonedo, a British-Nigerian actor and storyteller, her Nigerian blood comes from her father’s side. Her film career began with the British coming-of-age drama Young Soul Rebels, followed by Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls and Stephen Frears’ Dirty Pretty Things. An actress who merits a standing ovation anytime she appears on screen. Okonedo’s breakout performance occurred in 2004, when she co-starred in the film Hotel Rwanda as Tatiana Rusesabagina, the wife of Rwandan hotel manager and philanthropist Paul, played by American actor Don Cheadle. In 2005, she became the second Black female Briton to be nominated for Best Supporting Actress at the 77th Academy Awards.

Forest Whitaker, an exceptional American actor, director, and producer, his ancestors are from Nigeria. Indeed, his father’s ancestors are from the Igbo tribe of Nigeria. They are specifically from Nkwere, an Igbo town. Forest Whitaker was given the honorary title of chief ‘Nwannedinambe de Nkewere’, which means ‘a brother in a foreign nation’. He is making a significant difference in that strange place since he is one of the few black actors in America who are at the top of their game. Whitaker earned an Oscar for his role as Ugandan dictator Idi Amin in the 2006 film The Last King of Scotland. He received the Oscar for Best Actor at the 79th Academy Awards in 2007.

Music Meets the Silver Screen

Temilade Openiyi, a.k.a Tems, was nominated for the 95th edition of the Oscars award. Although she didn’t win her category, she made history as the first Nigerian artist to be nominated at the awards. Tems received the Best Original Song nomination for her collaboration with Rihanna on the song ‘Lift Me Up’. The duo was nominated in the ‘Best Original Song’ category. ‘Lift Me Up’ was one of Marvel’s ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ soundtracks. Rihanna co-wrote the soulful song with Tems, and the music was produced by Ludwig Göransson, and directed by Ryan Coogler.

As these individuals continue to break barriers and represent Nigeria on the global stage, their achievements underscore the rich talent and diversity within the Nigerian diaspora. Their success not only elevates their personal careers but also shines a spotlight on the potential of Nigerian artists and actors in international cinema and music. These trailblazers serve as an inspiration, proving that with talent, perseverance, and the right opportunities, individuals from any corner of the world can achieve global recognition and make a significant impact in their respective fields.