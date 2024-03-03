Tragic Loss in Ilorin: Three Siblings Suffocate in Parked Car, Inspector General Orders Probe

In a heart-wrenching incident in Ilorin, Kwara State, three children, Maryam (10), Nudrah (8), and Mohammed (2), tragically lost their lives after being suffocated inside a parked car at their residence. The sorrowful event has sparked a wave of grief and raised questions regarding parental negligence and responsibility.

Silifat Shade Jimoh, the bereaved mother, and her estranged husband, Abdulkadir Jimoh, find themselves at the center of a tragic narrative that has grabbed national attention, prompting the Inspector General of Police to order a comprehensive investigation.

Chronicle of a Tragedy

The tragic sequence unfolded on a sunny afternoon when the children, believing the car to be their father's, entered it to play but mistakenly locked themselves inside, leading to their suffocation. Silifat, who had momentarily left to purchase noodles for her children, returned to a nightmarish scene.

The incident reveals layers of familial strife, with Silifat accusing her husband of neglect and Abdulkadir taking a second wife, further complicating their domestic life. The borrowed car, meant for a joyous occasion, became a death trap for the innocent children, underscoring the unforeseen dangers lurking within domestic spaces.

Investigation and Accusations

The Inspector General of Police's directive for a thorough probe reflects the gravity of the incident and the need for accountability. Both parents have shared conflicting narratives, with Silifat depicting Abdulkadir as neglectful and Abdulkadir denying such allegations.

The investigation aims not only to uncover the facts surrounding the children's deaths but also to address broader issues of parental responsibility and the impacts of marital discord on children's safety. The community's reaction, ranging from sympathy for Silifat to scrutiny of Abdulkadir's actions, underscores the social and emotional complexities underlying the tragedy.