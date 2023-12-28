Tragedy Strikes Plateau State, Nigeria: 195 Dead and Hundreds of Homes Destroyed

On a day that should have been filled with joy and celebration, the people of Plateau State, Nigeria were faced with a terrifying reality. An onslaught of violence on December 24, 2023, led to the death of 195 residents and the destruction of hundreds of homes. The incident has plunged the region into a state of mourning and displacement, with residents grappling with the loss of their homes and loved ones.

Brutal Attacks and The Quest for Justice

An outcry for justice has surged in the wake of the devastating attacks. Human rights activist and constitutional lawyer, Femi Falana, has urged the federal government to put an end to the gruesome killings in Plateau State. Various authorities and organizations have echoed this sentiment, condemning the attacks and calling for the arrest and prosecution of the perpetrators. The situation has been complicated by conflicting accounts of the attacks, accusations of collusions, and talk of revenge killings.

High Casualties and The Aftermath

The ferocity of the attacks is evident in the high death toll and extensive destruction. Over 20 communities in central Nigeria were targeted, resulting in the death of at least 160 people and leaving over 300 wounded. Terrorists are believed to have massacred around 160 individuals across three local government areas, leading to a tragic Christmas weekend drenched in blood and gore. The Red Cross estimates that 104 deaths occurred in Bokkos and 50 in Barkin Ladi, with the Plateau State Police Command reporting 300 injured and 221 houses and worship centres burnt.

Government Response and The Call for Action

Government officials, including Plateau State Governor Caleb Mutfwang and Vice President Kashim Shettima, have expressed their dismay over the attacks. Mutfwang criticized the response time by security agents and attributed the attacks to land disputes between aboriginal dwellers and terrorists. Shettima expressed sadness over the killings and assured that the federal government would do everything possible to prevent further terror attacks and killings in the state. The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has criticized the current administration for its attitude towards security issues, blaming them for the surge in deadly attacks and calling for an independent investigation by the International Criminal Court.

As the people of Plateau State reel from this tragic event, the focus now turns to providing relief and support to the affected communities. The government, alongside humanitarian organizations, faces the daunting task of meeting the immediate needs of survivors, including shelter, food, and medical care, while also planning long-term recovery and rebuilding efforts. A coordinated response is necessary to ensure the safety and well-being of those affected and prevent further loss of life. However, the road to recovery will undoubtedly be a long and arduous one, with the scars of this tragic event leaving a lasting imprint on the heart of Plateau State.

