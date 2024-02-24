Tragedy in Kuduru as Bandits Execute Civil Engineer Over Unmet Ransom, Community in Despair

In the quiet hours before dawn on December 28, 2023, the Kuduru community of Bwari Area Council, Federal Capital Territory (FCT), was thrust into a nightmare that seems unending. A group of bandits took seven individuals hostage, including a pregnant woman and a toddler, demanding a ransom of N290 million. Despite the families' desperate efforts, raising N23 million alongside food and other requested items, the captors executed Olayinka Ogunyemi, a civil engineer, sending shockwaves through the nation and beyond.

The Kuduru community, now in mourning, is a stark reminder of the growing insecurity that plagues parts of Nigeria. The bandits' brutal act, following the partial payment and the provision of requested items, has not only left the families of the hostages in despair but has also ignited fear throughout the community.

Residents are calling on the government and security forces for immediate action, as the bandits threaten to kill the remaining hostages if their demands are not met. The captors' ruthless communication has mentioned retaliation against perceived offenses by Nigeria, an indication of a potentially deeper conflict.

On the Frontlines of a National Crisis

This heart-wrenching incident in Kuduru is not an isolated case but part of a distressing trend across Nigeria. In the last seven weeks alone, the Nigeria Police Force reported 172 cases of kidnappings, with 107 victims rescued.

The increasing frequency of such crimes, especially in the Federal Capital Territory, highlights a chilling disregard for human life and a challenge to the state's authority. Schools and the education sector in FCT are particularly unsettled, with incidents of kidnappings causing fear among teachers and students, leading to truancy and a significant disruption in the education of over 1.3 million schoolchildren.