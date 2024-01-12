en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Trade Flourishes at Lagos Ports; Nigeria Bolsters Security Amid Policy Shifts

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 12, 2024 at 11:08 pm EST
Trade Flourishes at Lagos Ports; Nigeria Bolsters Security Amid Policy Shifts

Trade has surged at Nigeria’s bustling Lagos ports of Apapa and Tin Can Island, registering a significant 9.3% growth in the first nine months of 2023, compared to the previous year. The total trade value has reached an impressive N37.93 trillion, testament to the ports’ pivotal role in Nigeria’s economic landscape. Amidst this growth trajectory, there are escalated appeals for the federal government to reduce congestion by harnessing the potential of other ports within the country.

Policy Changes and Economic Strategy

On the political front, Governor Hyacinth Alia of Benue State has instituted a policy that curtails local government chairmen from leaving their council headquarters without his express consent. This move is perceived as an attempt to ensure a consistent presence of these officials within their respective jurisdictions.

In a strategic maneuver, the Federal Government of Nigeria has decided not to set the foreign exchange benchmark for the 2024 budget based on spot rates. The rationale behind this decision is to buffer the country’s economy against potential unforeseen events and currency market uncertainties.

Security Concerns and Legal Developments

Human rights lawyer Femi Falana has urged President Bola Tinubu to convene a meeting with the Nigeria Police Force. This call comes in response to the escalating insecurity plaguing the nation. Amidst these developments, the Supreme Court is slated to deliver judgments on governorship appeals in seven states, a move anticipated with bated breath across the country.

Adding to the list of concerns is a disconcerting incident in Ikorodu, Lagos, where a bank employee was found lifeless in the bank’s restroom. Further investigations are ongoing to determine the circumstances surrounding this tragic event.

Operational Success and Controversies

In a significant triumph for Nigeria’s security forces, the military has reported substantial operational successes. In diverse operations, they have eliminated 86 terrorists, rescued 154 hostages, and apprehended 101 suspects, showcasing their relentless commitment to ensuring national security.

In a twist of events, a Nigerian blogger based in Turkey has vehemently refuted accusations of issuing death threats against the family of a deceased singer. Simultaneously, Osun Amotekun has detained a man alleged to have sexually assaulted a minor.

Recognition and Future Prospects

Dr. Doris Uzoka Anite, Nigeria’s Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, is gaining recognition for her impactful actions and visionary approach. Meanwhile, discussions about the evolution of the Ministry of Niger Delta Development and the state of education, technology, and business in Nigeria continue to gain momentum. A notable highlight in these discussions has been the projected boom in Nigeria’s used car market, spurred by technological advancements.

0
Business Nigeria Security
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
2 mins ago
China's Mixed Economic Indicators in 2024: A Complex Outlook
At the dawn of 2024, China’s economic indicators paint a variegated canvas, with trade figures and the Consumer Price Index (CPI) reflecting disparate trends. The latest trade statistics usher a shift in the balance of imports and exports, potentially mirroring changes in global demand, alterations in commodity prices, or recalibrations in China’s economic policy. The
China's Mixed Economic Indicators in 2024: A Complex Outlook
Palawan Pawnshop Revolutionizes the Pawning Industry with Online Pawn Renewal
10 mins ago
Palawan Pawnshop Revolutionizes the Pawning Industry with Online Pawn Renewal
China's Chilling Deflationary Trend: Causes, Consequences, and Coping Strategies
14 mins ago
China's Chilling Deflationary Trend: Causes, Consequences, and Coping Strategies
Amit Jeswani Dissects Q3 Earnings Expectations in the IT Sector
3 mins ago
Amit Jeswani Dissects Q3 Earnings Expectations in the IT Sector
Panthera Finance Under Investigation in Victoria Despite Previous Ban
4 mins ago
Panthera Finance Under Investigation in Victoria Despite Previous Ban
Indonesian Hotel and Restaurant Association Challenges Entertainment Tax Hike
8 mins ago
Indonesian Hotel and Restaurant Association Challenges Entertainment Tax Hike
Latest Headlines
World News
Texas Spends Over $100 Million to Bus Migrants to Democratic Cities
2 mins
Texas Spends Over $100 Million to Bus Migrants to Democratic Cities
Carl Yuan Yechun: Rising Through the Ranks in the 2024 PGA Tour
4 mins
Carl Yuan Yechun: Rising Through the Ranks in the 2024 PGA Tour
Figure Skater Overcomes Injury Setback, Prepares For National Championships
5 mins
Figure Skater Overcomes Injury Setback, Prepares For National Championships
Former Michigan Lawmaker Larry Inman Acquitted in Federal Corruption Trial
5 mins
Former Michigan Lawmaker Larry Inman Acquitted in Federal Corruption Trial
President Tinubu Under Fire: Public Backlash and Nigeria's Economic Crisis
5 mins
President Tinubu Under Fire: Public Backlash and Nigeria's Economic Crisis
Nottingham Secures Victory Over Robbinsville, Coach Raba Hits 350th Career Win
6 mins
Nottingham Secures Victory Over Robbinsville, Coach Raba Hits 350th Career Win
Lincoln University Rocked by VP's Suicide: Calls for Accountability Intensify
7 mins
Lincoln University Rocked by VP's Suicide: Calls for Accountability Intensify
Ukraine and Switzerland Rally Support for Peace Plan at Davos Meeting
9 mins
Ukraine and Switzerland Rally Support for Peace Plan at Davos Meeting
Paree Sanitary Pads Launches Paree Super Nights: A Premium Solution for Menstrual Nights
10 mins
Paree Sanitary Pads Launches Paree Super Nights: A Premium Solution for Menstrual Nights
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
10 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
11 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
11 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
12 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
13 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
14 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
15 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
15 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
16 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app