TotalEnergies to Decide on Ubeta Gas Project Investment in 2024

In a significant development for Nigeria’s oil and gas sector, Matthieu Bouyer, the Managing Director and Country Chair of TotalEnergies Exploration and Production Nigeria Limited, announced that the final investment decision for the Ubeta gas project would be taken in 2024. The announcement came during Bouyer’s visit to the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) in Abuja, accompanied by senior officials from TotalEnergies.

TotalEnergies’ Future Plans in Nigeria

Bouyer underscored TotalEnergies’ commitment to initiating new projects in Nigeria, including the forthcoming Preowei deepwater project. He also laid emphasis on the company’s focus on contributing to the Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas plant and the domestic gas supply. TotalEnergies, which has a robust presence in Nigeria, is known for its significant accomplishments such as the local fabrication of parts of the Egina’s Floating Production Storage and Offloading vessel.

Seeking Support from NCDMB

During the visit, Bouyer sought the NCDMB’s support for faster Nigerian Content reviews and approvals. In response, the NCDMB, led by its Executive Secretary, Engr. Felix Omatsola Ogbe, assured TotalEnergies of expedited approvals for their projects. The NCDMB further highlighted its commitment to fostering an investment-friendly environment, creating jobs, and addressing security concerns in the sector.

Formation of a Technical Working Group

The Executive Secretary suggested the formation of a technical working group, comprising representatives from NCDMB and TotalEnergies. The proposed group would aim to address project-related issues, thereby facilitating smoother operations. In related news, the Nigerian Agip Oil Company (NAOC) also visited the NCDMB, pledging its support for new oil and gas ventures in Nigeria. The combined efforts of these organizations hold the promise of revitalizing the Nigerian oil and gas industry while enhancing local content.