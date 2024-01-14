en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

TotalEnergies to Decide on Ubeta Gas Project Investment in 2024

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 14, 2024 at 5:02 am EST
TotalEnergies to Decide on Ubeta Gas Project Investment in 2024

In a significant development for Nigeria’s oil and gas sector, Matthieu Bouyer, the Managing Director and Country Chair of TotalEnergies Exploration and Production Nigeria Limited, announced that the final investment decision for the Ubeta gas project would be taken in 2024. The announcement came during Bouyer’s visit to the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) in Abuja, accompanied by senior officials from TotalEnergies.

TotalEnergies’ Future Plans in Nigeria

Bouyer underscored TotalEnergies’ commitment to initiating new projects in Nigeria, including the forthcoming Preowei deepwater project. He also laid emphasis on the company’s focus on contributing to the Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas plant and the domestic gas supply. TotalEnergies, which has a robust presence in Nigeria, is known for its significant accomplishments such as the local fabrication of parts of the Egina’s Floating Production Storage and Offloading vessel.

Seeking Support from NCDMB

During the visit, Bouyer sought the NCDMB’s support for faster Nigerian Content reviews and approvals. In response, the NCDMB, led by its Executive Secretary, Engr. Felix Omatsola Ogbe, assured TotalEnergies of expedited approvals for their projects. The NCDMB further highlighted its commitment to fostering an investment-friendly environment, creating jobs, and addressing security concerns in the sector.

Formation of a Technical Working Group

The Executive Secretary suggested the formation of a technical working group, comprising representatives from NCDMB and TotalEnergies. The proposed group would aim to address project-related issues, thereby facilitating smoother operations. In related news, the Nigerian Agip Oil Company (NAOC) also visited the NCDMB, pledging its support for new oil and gas ventures in Nigeria. The combined efforts of these organizations hold the promise of revitalizing the Nigerian oil and gas industry while enhancing local content.

0
Business Energy Nigeria
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
3 mins ago
BYD in Talks with Brazil’s Sigma Lithium for Potential Collaboration
Chinese electric vehicle manufacturer BYD is reportedly in talks with Brazil’s Sigma Lithium over a possible supply agreement, joint venture, or acquisition, according to the Financial Times. The discussions were confirmed by BYD’s Brazilian chair, Alexandre Baldy, who disclosed a meeting with Sigma’s Chief Executive Ana Cabral Gardner in Sao Paulo but refrained from providing
BYD in Talks with Brazil’s Sigma Lithium for Potential Collaboration
Sam's Club Implements AI to Streamline Shopping and Address Bias
16 mins ago
Sam's Club Implements AI to Streamline Shopping and Address Bias
Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024: A Monumental Success with MoUs Worth 26.33 Lakh Crore
19 mins ago
Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024: A Monumental Success with MoUs Worth 26.33 Lakh Crore
TechCrunch's Week in Review: Unpacking CES 2024 and the Tech Industry's Game-Changing Moments
8 mins ago
TechCrunch's Week in Review: Unpacking CES 2024 and the Tech Industry's Game-Changing Moments
Navigating the Economic Landscape of Disinflation in the U.S.
13 mins ago
Navigating the Economic Landscape of Disinflation in the U.S.
Surviving Layoffs: A Holiday Season Guide to New Beginnings
14 mins ago
Surviving Layoffs: A Holiday Season Guide to New Beginnings
Latest Headlines
World News
2024 Australian Open: Caroline Wozniacki Advances to Second Round, Leylah Fernandez and Barbora Krejcikova Triumph
40 seconds
2024 Australian Open: Caroline Wozniacki Advances to Second Round, Leylah Fernandez and Barbora Krejcikova Triumph
Shadow of Corruption Looms over Liberia's Senate Pro Tempore Election
1 min
Shadow of Corruption Looms over Liberia's Senate Pro Tempore Election
Idaho Residents Voice Concerns Over Political Actions and Social Policies
2 mins
Idaho Residents Voice Concerns Over Political Actions and Social Policies
China's Solemn Protest to US Statement on Taiwan's Elections: A Diplomatic Chess Game
2 mins
China's Solemn Protest to US Statement on Taiwan's Elections: A Diplomatic Chess Game
Robert Griffin III Urges NFL to Postpone Chiefs-Dolphins Game Amid Extreme Cold
3 mins
Robert Griffin III Urges NFL to Postpone Chiefs-Dolphins Game Amid Extreme Cold
The High Heel Metaphor: A Look at Nikki Haley's Feminine Approach to Presidential Politics
4 mins
The High Heel Metaphor: A Look at Nikki Haley's Feminine Approach to Presidential Politics
Defense Minister Gallant Storms Out of War Cabinet Meeting Amidst Tensions with Netanyahu
6 mins
Defense Minister Gallant Storms Out of War Cabinet Meeting Amidst Tensions with Netanyahu
Iowa Caucuses: The First Crucial Test in the 2024 Republican Presidential Primary
7 mins
Iowa Caucuses: The First Crucial Test in the 2024 Republican Presidential Primary
Uttarakhand Approves DA Hike and Prepares for Uniform Civil Code Implementation
8 mins
Uttarakhand Approves DA Hike and Prepares for Uniform Civil Code Implementation
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
11 mins
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
2 hours
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
7 hours
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
7 hours
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
7 hours
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
7 hours
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
7 hours
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
12 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
12 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app