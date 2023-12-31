en English
Nigeria

Tope Alabi’s Foundation Brings Christmas Cheer to Widows

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: December 31, 2023 at 3:36 am EST | Updated: Dec 31, 2023 at 5:10 am EST
Tope Alabi’s Foundation Brings Christmas Cheer to Widows

Tope Alabi, a renowned gospel artiste, is leveraging her influence to effect change in the society through her Mardebra Foundation. In a recent show of her philanthropic efforts, Alabi hosted an event named ‘Comforting Widow’s Hearts for Christmas’. This event is part of the foundation’s annual tradition of providing support to widows and orphanages during the festive season.

11 Years of Philanthropy

For 11 years, the Mardebra Foundation has been a beacon of hope for the underprivileged. It was established by Alabi with a dual purpose: to assist those in need, and to serve as a moral template for her children, Mardebra, after whom the foundation is named.

(Read Also: Nigeria Health Sector Crisis: Disease Outbreak, 'Japa Syndrome,' and Infrastructure Challenges in 2023)

Comforting Widows for Christmas

At the recent event, more than 300 widows were the beneficiaries of the foundation’s generosity. They received various items, including foodstuff and cash, as a gesture of support during the festive season. This initiative aligns with the spirit of the season, bringing comfort and joy to those who might otherwise have been overlooked.

Gratitude and Appreciation

Widows who benefited from the foundation’s initiative expressed deep gratitude. Recipients like Adeyemi Rachel and Sola Olajide thanked Alabi for her kindness and compassion towards widows. They prayed for her continued success and blessings, acknowledging the profound impact her kindness has had on their lives.

(Read Also: Nasboi: The Comedian Turned Music Sensation of 2023)

Nigeria Society
Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

