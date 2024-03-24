Tinubu Commends Release of Kidnapped Schoolchildren, Urges Enhanced Security Measures

President Bola Tinubu has expressed relief and satisfaction following the release of kidnapped schoolchildren in Kuriga, Kaduna State, and pupils of a Tsangaya school in Sokoto State. In a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, Tinubu commended all parties involved in the successful rescue operation, highlighting the importance of safe and secure learning environments for students across the country.

Collaborative Efforts Yield Results

Tinubu's statement acknowledges the joint effort of the Nigerian military, local authorities, and the Kaduna State Government in facilitating the release of the abducted pupils. Contrary to initial reports, Major General Edward Buba clarified that 137 pupils were rescued, comprising 76 females and 61 males, aged between eight and 15. This collaborative approach underscores the significance of synergy between the Federal Government and state administrations in addressing security challenges, particularly in combating mass abductions.

Emphasizing Security and Education

Tinubu emphasizes the critical role of collaboration and urgency in addressing security threats, highlighting the need for meticulous attention and tireless dedication from relevant stakeholders. He reassures Nigerians of the government's commitment to deploying comprehensive strategies to ensure the safety of schools and the protection of students. Despite ongoing efforts such as the Safe Schools Initiative, which aims to fortify learning institutions against attacks, Tinubu acknowledges the persistent challenges posed by gunmen in Nigeria's northern regions.

Call for Enhanced Measures

While recognizing the government's initiatives, Tinubu stresses the importance of reinforcing security measures and intensifying efforts to safeguard schools. He urges sustained collaboration between federal and state authorities to implement robust security protocols and prevent further incidents of abduction. Tinubu's statement underscores the urgency of prioritizing the safety of students and maintaining educational environments conducive to learning.

President Bola Tinubu's commendation of the successful rescue operation reflects a collective sigh of relief and renewed determination to address security threats facing educational institutions. As Nigeria continues to grapple with the menace of school kidnappings, Tinubu's call for enhanced security measures underscores the imperative of proactive intervention and collaborative governance in ensuring the safety and well-being of students nationwide.