Tinubu Administration Temporarily Halts 25% Penalty for Unlawfully Imported Cars

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's administration has announced a temporary halt on the 25% penalty cost imposed for unlawfully imported cars, providing relief for importers across Nigeria.

Abdullahi Maiwada, the National Public Relations Officer for the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), confirmed the development in a statement released on Friday. The decision comes following instructions from the Minister of Economy and Coordinating Minister of Finance, Wale Edun, to suspend penalties temporarily.

Deadline Extension and Policy Update

In response to the evolving situation, the Federal Government has extended a 90-day deadline for individuals to regularize import charges on specific types of vehicles. This move aims to facilitate compliance and alleviate economic burdens on stakeholders involved in the importation process.

The Nigeria Customs Service had previously mandated importers to pay import charges along with a 25% penalty for vehicles imported without adhering to standard procedures outlined in Nigeria's Destination Inspection Scheme (2013) and the NCS Act 2023.

Grace Period and Compliance Initiative

In an effort to streamline import processes and promote compliance, the NCS has initiated a three-month window, effective from March 4, 2024, to July 5, 2024, for importers to regularize their import duties on specified vehicle categories. Importantly, this grace period includes the suspension of the 25% penalty previously imposed on improperly imported vehicles.

Abdullahi Maiwada emphasized the importance of stakeholders, including vehicle owners, importers, and agents, taking advantage of this opportunity to comply with import duty regulations within the designated 90-day timeframe.

The temporary suspension of the 25% penalty for unlawfully imported cars reflects the government's commitment to fostering a conducive business environment while ensuring regulatory compliance within the automotive import sector. This measure is expected to provide relief for importers and facilitate smoother trade operations during the specified grace period.