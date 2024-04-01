Tinubu Administration Plans to Sell Three Planes from Presidential Air Fleet to Cut Costs

The administration led by Bola Ahmed Tinubu has disclosed its intention to sell three aircraft from the Presidential Air Fleet (PAF) as part of its cost-cutting initiatives. This move aims to streamline the fleet, which currently consists of ten aircraft, including six jets and four helicopters, to seven if the proposed operation is successful.

The Presidential Fleet comprises various aircraft, including Boeing Business Jets (BBJ) 737, Gulfstream G550, Gulfstream G500, two Falcon 7X, HS 4000, two Agusta 139, and two Agusta 101. Among these, the BBJ 737 serves as the Nigerian Air Force One, exclusively used by the President for official trips, providing onboard office and living quarters to ensure efficient functioning during travels.

Additionally, one of the helicopters is utilized as a shuttle during the President's domestic travels within the country.

Efforts to reduce the fleet size are not unprecedented. In October 2016, attempts were made to sell a Dassault Falcon 7x executive aircraft and a Beechcraft Hawker 4000 business jet, but the deal fell through due to a discrepancy in the offered price. Despite initial agreement on a $24 million purchase, the favored bidders eventually reduced their offer to $11 million, which the previous administration declined.

The decision to downsize the fleet is driven by concerns over escalating maintenance costs, which have been a significant burden on government resources. The maintenance costs for the PAF have been substantial over the years, amounting to billions in budget allocations. President Tinubu has expressed discomfort with these rising costs and has directed the reduction of the fleet to mitigate financial strains.

A presidential source emphasized the rationale behind retaining certain aircraft, particularly for facilitating travel to distant African destinations where air connectivity is limited. The management of the Presidential Air Fleet falls under the purview of the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA) to ensure effective coordination and utilization.

Recent investigations suggest that the presidency may have incurred significant maintenance fees, exceeding $5 million in recent months, although the exact outstanding commitments remain unclear.

In summary, the Tinubu administration's decision to sell three planes from the Presidential Air Fleet reflects its commitment to fiscal prudence and cost-efficiency, aiming to optimize resources while ensuring essential air transport capabilities for official engagements.