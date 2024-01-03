Tingo Mobile Launches Groundbreaking ePOS System in Nigeria

Unveiling a new chapter in the digital payments landscape, Tingo Mobile, a leading technology solutions provider, has launched Tingo ePOS, an innovative electronic point-of-sale system, in Nigeria. This cutting-edge system is set to revolutionize financial transactions by enabling users to withdraw money with just a single tap and facilitating merchants to receive instant payments. Aiming to simplify and reinforce transaction processes for both customers and businesses, Tingo ePOS promises zero maintenance costs, no operational costs, and an end to network issues.

Catering to the Under-Served Micro and Small businesses

Specifically targeting Micro and Small businesses (MSMEs), often overlooked by banks in POS issuance, the Tingo ePOS system now allows these enterprises to use their NFC-enabled mobile phones for payments. This strategic move not only simplifies their financial operations but also reinforces their ability to compete in a digitally evolving marketplace.

Emphasizing Security and Device-Specific Access

Besides streamlining transactions, Tingo ePOS also underscores high security, linking each account to a specific device to prevent unauthorized access. This feature buttresses the system’s reliability, assuring users that their financial transactions and information are safe and secure.

Reiterating Commitment to Redefining Digital Interactions

At the launch event in Lagos, the company’s executives highlighted that Tingo ePOS is part of their broader mission to redefine connections and interactions in the digital era, going beyond merely simplifying payments. The company is committed to paving the way forward for the digital transformation of businesses.

The Tingo ePOS system is now available for businesses in Nigeria, underlining the company’s resolve to support the growth and success of local enterprises, further enriching the country’s digital ecosystem.