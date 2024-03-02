Timaya Reveals Life-Threatening Reason for Leaving Port Harcourt, Advises Burna Boy

Nigerian music star Timaya has recently shared a compelling reason for his departure from Port Harcourt, his birthplace, and why he advised fellow artist Burna Boy to do the same. In an eye-opening interview, Timaya highlighted the dangers of envy and violence he faced after gaining fame, reinforcing the adage that a prophet is not accepted in his hometown. This revelation sheds light on the challenges artists face in their native communities and the pivotal decisions they must make to safeguard their careers and lives.

Timaya's journey from his roots in Port Harcourt to national and international acclaim is a testament to his talent and determination. However, the artist recounts a darker side of his success story, detailing how rising to stardom in one's hometown can attract negative attention and even life-threatening situations.

He specifically mentioned an incident where he was nearly killed due to envy in his community. Such experiences prompted Timaya to leave Port Harcourt and seek a safer environment to continue his music career.

Advice to Upcoming Artists: Seek Broader Horizons

In his interview, Timaya did not just share his personal story; he also offered advice to other artists, including Grammy Award-winning Burna Boy. He stressed the importance of moving beyond one's hometown after achieving fame to avoid the pitfalls of local envy and violence.

Timaya advocates for artists to aim for global recognition and impact, suggesting that one can support their community from a distance without risking their safety. This advice resonates with many artists who face similar dilemmas in their careers.

A Broader Perspective on Success and Safety

Timaya's insights go beyond the music industry, touching on broader themes of success, safety, and the importance of community support without succumbing to the risks that come with local fame.

His story and advice serve as a cautionary tale for individuals in various fields who achieve success and must navigate the complexities of envy and danger in their communities. By sharing his experience, Timaya aims to inspire others to make wise decisions about their careers and personal safety while pursuing their dreams.