Tilt Group CEO Advocates for Automated Land Documentation to Combat Real Estate Challenges in Nigeria

In a recent discussion, Habeeb Okunola, the Group Managing Director of Tilt Group, shed light on the pressing issues within Nigeria's energy and real estate sectors, emphasizing the critical need for automating land documentation processes. Having ventured into real estate in 2007 and subsequently engaging in various projects across Nigeria, Okunola has witnessed firsthand the complexities and hurdles in the real estate domain, particularly concerning land transactions and documentation.

Automating Land Documentation: A Step Towards Transparency

Okunola pointed out that the automation of land documentation could significantly curb the prevalent issues of fraud, corruption, and theft in land transactions. Drawing from his early career experiences of buying and reselling land, he highlighted the challenges posed by 'omo oniles' (land grabbers) and the potential of automation to eliminate such frauds. He commended efforts by the Lagos State Government in this direction, suggesting that similar measures across all states could enhance transparency and efficiency in the real estate sector.

Government's Role in Bridging Housing Deficit

Addressing Nigeria's housing deficit, Okunola praised the current government's initiative under President Bola Tinubu to build mass houses across states, aiming to close the gap in affordable housing. He called for increased participation from private sector investors to support government efforts in mitigating the housing shortfall. However, he also stressed the need for the government to implement stricter regulations to prevent building collapses and ensure developers adhere to construction standards.

Guidelines for Safe Land Transactions

For individuals navigating the complexities of land purchases, Okunola recommended conducting thorough land searches, verifying documents with the Surveyor General's office, and ensuring land is free from encumbrances. He emphasized the importance of collaboration between the government and land-owning families to facilitate smoother transactions and reduce the risks of falling into the hands of fraudulent sellers.

The discussion with Habeeb Okunola not only highlights the challenges facing Nigeria's real estate sector but also offers pragmatic solutions to address them. Automating land documentation processes stands out as a critical measure that could pave the way for a more transparent, efficient, and fraud-free real estate market in Nigeria. As the sector continues to evolve amidst economic uncertainties, such innovations could be instrumental in ensuring its growth and sustainability.