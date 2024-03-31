Three UNICAL Students Kidnapped: Urgent Call for Action to Ensure Their Safe Return

On a quiet Thursday night within the University of Calabar (UNICAL) campus, a distressing event unfolded as three students were abducted from their hostel, sparking immediate concern and action from local authorities. The Cross River Police Command, through spokesperson SP Irene Ugbo, confirmed the unsettling news on Sunday, highlighting an ongoing collaborative effort with other agencies to secure the students' release. The victims, identified as Ojang Precious Ebejin, Ugwu Chukwuemeka, and Damilola Dickson, are pursuing degrees in Medicine and Surgery, and Genetics and Biotechnology, respectively, making this incident not only a blow to their personal lives but also a potential setback to their promising academic pursuits.

The Incident and Immediate Response

The abduction of Ebejin, Chukwuemeka, and Dickson from their university hostel has sent shockwaves through the UNICAL community and beyond. Details surrounding the circumstances of their kidnapping remain scarce, but the rapid response from law enforcement underscores the seriousness with which this matter is being addressed. SP Ugbo's announcement was terse but clear: efforts are underway to bring the students home safely, though specifics of these efforts were not disclosed, likely to prevent jeopardizing ongoing operations.

Community Reaction and Support

In the wake of the abduction, there has been an outpouring of concern and support from the UNICAL community and the public at large. An anonymous source provided the names of the abducted students, signaling an urgent plea for assistance and highlighting the personal toll of this crime. Social media platforms have become arenas for rallying support, with calls for increased security on campus and appeals to those in power to ensure the safe return of Ebejin, Chukwuemeka, and Dickson. This incident has not only highlighted the vulnerability of students in their educational environments but has also sparked a broader conversation about safety in Nigerian universities.

Ongoing Efforts and the Path Forward

The Cross River Police Command, in collaboration with other security agencies, is actively working to resolve this crisis. While the details of these operations are confidential, the commitment to the students' safe return is unwavering. The broader UNICAL community, while shaken, has rallied together, demonstrating resilience and a unified front against such acts of violence. As this situation unfolds, it serves as a stark reminder of the importance of security and vigilance within educational institutions.

As the days pass, the urgency to locate and rescue Ebejin, Chukwuemeka, and Dickson intensifies. This incident is not just a test of the effectiveness of local law enforcement but also a moment that calls for national reflection on the safety of Nigeria's future leaders. The hope remains that with continued efforts and widespread support, the three UNICAL students will be safely returned to their families and can once again pursue their academic dreams without fear.