Business

Thor Explorations’ Segilola Mine Triumphs Amid Challenges, Sets Stage for a Promising 2024

By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 15, 2024 at 2:16 am EST
Thor Explorations' Segilola Mine Triumphs Amid Challenges, Sets Stage for a Promising 2024

Thor Explorations Ltd., a renowned Canadian mineral exploration company, has unveiled an operational update on its Segilola Gold Mine in Nigeria and its mineral exploration properties in Nigeria and Senegal for the fourth quarter of 2023, along with a comprehensive review of the year.

Triumph Amid Challenges

The Segilola Gold Mine has successfully completed its most challenging operational year, culminating in a production of 84,600 ounces of gold. This accomplishment speaks volumes about the resilience and adaptability of the firm in the face of adversity.

Optimization for Enhanced Efficiency

A significant west wall push back has been completed at the mine, coupled with improvements in the processing plant. These strategic enhancements are expected to boost efficiency and fast-track the recovery of gold in circuit throughout the forthcoming year.

Discoveries and Expansions

Exploration within a 40km radius of the Segilola mine has paved the way for pivotal discoveries. High-grade drill results have been reported from the Kola Prospect in the Southern Prospects, coupled with promising geochemical sampling results from the Central Prospects. An underground drilling program is slated to kick off in the first half of 2024, aiming to further extend the mine’s lifespan.

Future Endeavors

Thor is actively engaged in a Preliminary Feasibility Study for the Douta Gold Project in Senegal, with updated resource estimates anticipated in Q1 2024. The company’s exploration focus in Nigeria spans wholly-owned permits near Segilola, with advanced exploration targets in the Central and Southern Prospect Areas. Thor has also acquired over 600 square kilometers of tenure in Nigeria for the Newstar Lithium Project, with initial drilling and geochemical programs currently underway. Thor holds a 100% interest in the Segilola Gold Project and a 70% interest in the Douta Gold Project, with the remaining 30% held by a local partner with a free carried interest.

Business Nigeria
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

