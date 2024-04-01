Third Mainland Bridge Security Boost: FG Installs CCTV, Solar Lights Amidst Repairs

The Federal Government is taking significant steps to enhance security on Lagos's Third Mainland Bridge, one of Africa's longest bridges, by installing closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras and solar lights. This initiative, disclosed by Minister of Works David Umahi during a recent interview on Channels TV's Sunday Politics, is part of the broader efforts to combat crime and deter illegal activities in the vicinity of the bridge. With the bridge nearing the completion of its repairs, which have caused considerable congestion for weeks, this development comes as a relief to motorists and other users.

Advertisment

Comprehensive Security Upgrade

In response to concerns over crime and illegal sand mining in the area, the Federal Government has decided to implement a comprehensive security upgrade on the Third Mainland Bridge. According to Minister Umahi, the installation of solar lighting and CCTV cameras is not only aimed at ensuring the safety of commuters but also at preserving the structural integrity of the bridge by thwarting illegal mining operations. "We are replacing the generator lights with solar lights and putting up CCTV both on top of and under the bridge," Umahi explained, highlighting the project's dual focus on environmental sustainability and enhanced security measures.

Addressing Illegal Activities

Advertisment

The decision to install CCTV and solar-powered lights stems from a directive by the President, addressing the urgent need to combat the illegal mining of sand, which poses a significant threat to the bridge's foundation. This strategic move is expected to act as a deterrent against criminal activities, providing law enforcement agencies with real-time surveillance capabilities to monitor and respond to incidents swiftly. The upgrade underscores the government's commitment to leveraging technology in safeguarding public infrastructure and enhancing citizens' safety.

Nearing Completion

The ongoing repairs and security enhancements on the Third Mainland Bridge are nearing completion, with an imminent reopening date set to ease the traffic woes of Lagos residents. Minister Umahi assured the public that "99 percent of the project is done," with the final touches being the installation of the security features. The bridge's reopening is eagerly anticipated, promising not only smoother commutes but also a safer and more secure environment for all users.

As the Third Mainland Bridge prepares to welcome back its users, the introduction of CCTV and solar lighting