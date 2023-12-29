The Exodus of Businesses: Nigeria’s Challenging Business Climate in 2023

In 2023, Nigeria’s business environment was besieged by a torrent of challenges, largely influenced by the turbulence of the general elections. Investor apprehension over the potential outcomes and policy directions, compelled a more conservative approach to long-term investment decisions. This cautious stance, coupled with the country’s enduring macroeconomic difficulties, sparked a notable exodus of businesses from Nigeria, casting a somber shadow over the business landscape.

Economic Struggles and Policy Missteps

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) found itself in the eye of the storm with several controversial decisions and challenges that left an indelible mark on the economy. A poorly executed currency note redesign led to an artificial cash shortage, stalling economic activities and triggering inflation. The CBN’s attempt to curb surging inflation rates by raising interest rates to a staggering 18.75% further dampened consumer spending and strained businesses.

Furthermore, the CBN’s decision to allow the naira to trade freely in the foreign exchange market led to a drastic devaluation of the currency. This, along with the government’s removal of fuel subsidies, triggered a cost surge in essential commodities, exacerbating the hardships faced by average Nigerian households. Nearly 37% of businesses were forced to lay off staff or reduce working hours due to the cash crunch.

Business Departures: A Troubling Trend

The year 2023 saw the departure of several businesses from Nigeria, spanning various sectors from tech startups to multinational corporations. Notable exits included well-established firms such as GlaxoSmithKline and Procter & Gamble. The reasons behind these exits ranged from economic difficulties to strategic business realignments.

Additionally, the Nigerian Stock Exchange witnessed a significant number of businesses delisting, despite a bullish market trend, further underscoring the challenging business environment. A significant move was that of Equinox, which after over three decades in Nigeria, decided to sell its assets, aligning with its strategy to focus on core business areas.

Looking to the Future

The Director-General of the Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association (NECA) acknowledged the difficulties faced by businesses in 2023, attributing the challenging climate to global economic challenges and government policies. He predicted that the positive effects of these policies, such as the removal of fuel subsidies and the floating of the naira, might not be felt until the second or third quarter of 2024.

This tumultuous year for Nigeria’s business environment has underscored the gravity of the nation’s macroeconomic challenges. As the country heads into 2024, businesses and investors alike will be hoping for a more stable economic climate and policy landscape to reinvigorate the nation’s business ecosystem.

