en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

The Exodus of Businesses: Nigeria’s Challenging Business Climate in 2023

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: December 29, 2023 at 11:43 pm EST | Updated: Dec 29, 2023 at 5:07 am EST
The Exodus of Businesses: Nigeria’s Challenging Business Climate in 2023

In 2023, Nigeria’s business environment was besieged by a torrent of challenges, largely influenced by the turbulence of the general elections. Investor apprehension over the potential outcomes and policy directions, compelled a more conservative approach to long-term investment decisions. This cautious stance, coupled with the country’s enduring macroeconomic difficulties, sparked a notable exodus of businesses from Nigeria, casting a somber shadow over the business landscape.

Economic Struggles and Policy Missteps

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) found itself in the eye of the storm with several controversial decisions and challenges that left an indelible mark on the economy. A poorly executed currency note redesign led to an artificial cash shortage, stalling economic activities and triggering inflation. The CBN’s attempt to curb surging inflation rates by raising interest rates to a staggering 18.75% further dampened consumer spending and strained businesses.

Furthermore, the CBN’s decision to allow the naira to trade freely in the foreign exchange market led to a drastic devaluation of the currency. This, along with the government’s removal of fuel subsidies, triggered a cost surge in essential commodities, exacerbating the hardships faced by average Nigerian households. Nearly 37% of businesses were forced to lay off staff or reduce working hours due to the cash crunch.

(Read Also: High Duty Rates Lead to Surge in Vehicle Seizures by Nigeria Customs Service)

Business Departures: A Troubling Trend

The year 2023 saw the departure of several businesses from Nigeria, spanning various sectors from tech startups to multinational corporations. Notable exits included well-established firms such as GlaxoSmithKline and Procter & Gamble. The reasons behind these exits ranged from economic difficulties to strategic business realignments.

Additionally, the Nigerian Stock Exchange witnessed a significant number of businesses delisting, despite a bullish market trend, further underscoring the challenging business environment. A significant move was that of Equinox, which after over three decades in Nigeria, decided to sell its assets, aligning with its strategy to focus on core business areas.

(Read Also: Charles Okocha Contests Celebrity Boxing Match Outcome, Seeks Rematch with Portable)

Looking to the Future

The Director-General of the Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association (NECA) acknowledged the difficulties faced by businesses in 2023, attributing the challenging climate to global economic challenges and government policies. He predicted that the positive effects of these policies, such as the removal of fuel subsidies and the floating of the naira, might not be felt until the second or third quarter of 2024.

This tumultuous year for Nigeria’s business environment has underscored the gravity of the nation’s macroeconomic challenges. As the country heads into 2024, businesses and investors alike will be hoping for a more stable economic climate and policy landscape to reinvigorate the nation’s business ecosystem.

Read More

0
Business Economy Nigeria
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

PUV Operators Scramble to Comply with Consolidation Deadline Amid Modernization Push

By BNN Correspondents

Emerging Property Hotspots in the UK Amid a Cooling Market

By Rizwan Shah

Smart Tax Strategies: Optimizing Your Financial Health in the New Year

By Bijay Laxmi

Car Insurance Premiums Skyrocket, 'Loyalty Penalty' Under Scrutiny

By Ayesha Mumtaz

Cape Town Couple Defrauded in Home Renovation Nightmare ...
@Business · 1 hour
Cape Town Couple Defrauded in Home Renovation Nightmare ...
heart comment 0
Crude Oil Sees Annual Decline Amid War and OPEC+ Production Cuts

By Safak Costu

Crude Oil Sees Annual Decline Amid War and OPEC+ Production Cuts
Walmart Ascends as America’s Largest Grocer Amid Inflation

By BNN Correspondents

Walmart Ascends as America's Largest Grocer Amid Inflation
Embark Studios’ The Finals: Rapid Success, Cheating Problems, and New Features

By Salman Khan

Embark Studios' The Finals: Rapid Success, Cheating Problems, and New Features
We Are Bamboo Director Faces Liquidator Demands Following Cryptocurrency Fiasco

By Olalekan Adigun

We Are Bamboo Director Faces Liquidator Demands Following Cryptocurrency Fiasco
Latest Headlines
World News
Revolution in Automotive Market: Street-Legal Car with a Race Engine
2 mins
Revolution in Automotive Market: Street-Legal Car with a Race Engine
Bridging the Divide: Street-Legal Cars with Race Engines Hit the Market
2 mins
Bridging the Divide: Street-Legal Cars with Race Engines Hit the Market
Vladimir Putin's New Year Message: A Call for Unity and Resilience
16 mins
Vladimir Putin's New Year Message: A Call for Unity and Resilience
MLB Battles Declining Black Player Percentage: A Commitment to Change
19 mins
MLB Battles Declining Black Player Percentage: A Commitment to Change
2023 in Sports: A Year of Triumphs, Tragedy, and Transitions
25 mins
2023 in Sports: A Year of Triumphs, Tragedy, and Transitions
Malta's Labour Party: A Decade of Progress and Decline
26 mins
Malta's Labour Party: A Decade of Progress and Decline
Champion Show Dog Milo Dies Mysteriously: Owner Suspects Poisoning at Sant Antnin Family Park
33 mins
Champion Show Dog Milo Dies Mysteriously: Owner Suspects Poisoning at Sant Antnin Family Park
Peter Obi: A Message of Hope and a Call for Better Leadership at Nigerian Correctional Center
34 mins
Peter Obi: A Message of Hope and a Call for Better Leadership at Nigerian Correctional Center
Dispelling Alcohol Myths: Safety First as the New Year Approaches
35 mins
Dispelling Alcohol Myths: Safety First as the New Year Approaches
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Significant Announcements and Event Cancellations
1 hour
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Significant Announcements and Event Cancellations
New Year's Eve 2023: Global Revelry Amidst Cautionary Tales and Concerns
2 hours
New Year's Eve 2023: Global Revelry Amidst Cautionary Tales and Concerns
New Year's Eve 2023: A Global Tapestry of Celebration and Caution
2 hours
New Year's Eve 2023: A Global Tapestry of Celebration and Caution
2023: The Year in Review - A Time of Upheaval, Challenge, and Resilience
2 hours
2023: The Year in Review - A Time of Upheaval, Challenge, and Resilience
Global New Year Celebrations Usher in 2024 with Dazzling Displays
2 hours
Global New Year Celebrations Usher in 2024 with Dazzling Displays
World Food Programme Warns of Global Hunger Crisis Affecting 333M
4 hours
World Food Programme Warns of Global Hunger Crisis Affecting 333M
Sydney and Auckland Ring In 2024 with Breathtaking Fireworks Displays
4 hours
Sydney and Auckland Ring In 2024 with Breathtaking Fireworks Displays
New Year's Eve 2024: A Global Celebration Shadowed by Ongoing Conflicts
4 hours
New Year's Eve 2024: A Global Celebration Shadowed by Ongoing Conflicts
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year
5 hours
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app