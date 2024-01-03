TGnews Excellence Awards 2024: Honoring Leadership, Merit and Unsung Heroes

The TGnews Excellence Awards, a prestigious event that shines a spotlight on the contributions of individuals to society, is slated for January 6, 2024, at the Lelewal Hotel in Yola. The event is expected to be a melting pot of esteemed personalities who have left indelible marks in various sectors, particularly in Adamawa state.

Fostering Excellence Across Spheres

These awards are divided into four distinct categories – excellence in leadership, meritorious service award, award for dedication and quality service, and unsung heroes. Each category is designed to appreciate the efforts of individuals at different levels of society, emphasizing that the pursuit of excellence is not limited to any particular stratum.

Leadership Excellence and Meritorious Service

Prominent Nigerians set to receive the excellence in leadership awards include Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri and former Governor Bindow Umaru Jibrilla. Additionally, Barrister Boss Mustapha, the former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, is also on the honoree list. The meritorious service category, on the other hand, has religious and traditional leaders such as Arch Bishop Panti Philibus and HRH Umaru Sanda.

Dedication, Quality Service, and Unsung Heroes

The award for dedication and quality service will feature professionals and public servants like Rear Admiral Jamila Malafa (rtd) and Hon. Aliyu Wakili Boya. The unsung heroes category, a unique aspect of the TGnews Excellence Awards, is set to recognize individuals like a shoe cobbler, Ardo Usman, and a groundnut seller, Celina Peter. This category underscores the often overlooked yet significant contributions of these individuals to society.

The TGnews Excellence Awards represents a commendable effort by TGnews to encourage excellence, dedication, and exceptional service delivery. By recognizing and rewarding merit, the event serves as an inspiration and a reminder that every contribution, big or small, is invaluable in the collective effort to build a better society.