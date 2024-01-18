Teebillz Extends Public Support for Ex-Wife Tiwa Savage's Upcoming Film

It's a rare sight when an ex-spouse publicly expresses pride and support for their former partner's achievements, but that's exactly what music executive Teebillz did. On January 18, 2024, he took to Instagram to share the announcement of Nigerian singer Tiwa Savage's upcoming feature film. A project two years in the making, Savage described it as one of the most adventurous and fulfilling endeavors of her career.

The History of Teebillz and Tiwa Savage

The couple's journey began with an engagement in 2013, which led to a star-studded wedding and the birth of their son, Jamil, in 2015. However, their marriage met an unfortunate end in 2018 amidst a scandal involving accusations of infidelity. Savage vigorously denied these allegations but the damage was done, and the couple parted ways.

Unwavering Support Amidst Personal Differences

Despite their separation and Teebillz's subsequent remarriage, his support for Savage has not wavered. An example of this enduring backing came in July 2023, when he declared Savage as the greatest female entertainer of all time. He has also defended her honor against disrespect, most recently from popular singer Davido in January 2024.

Expressions of Pride and Love

The latest demonstration of Teebillz's enduring respect for Savage came with the announcement of her feature film. In his Instagram post, he expressed pride not only on his behalf but also on behalf of their son Jamil. In a heartfelt message, he congratulated Savage, stating, 'We are proud and love you.' This public display highlights that despite personal differences, mutual respect and admiration can persist, especially when a child is involved.